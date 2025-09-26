Domestic workers’ wages fall short amid rising costs

Domestic workers living below the national minimum wage of R4,989 per month say they cannot keep up with the rising cost of living, leaving some having to juggle three jobs to survive, while others are trapped in debt.

According to Statistics SA, there are almost 900,000 domestic workers in SA.

The eighth annual Sweepsouth Report on Domestic Workers Pay and Conditions, released in September, revealed that 40% of the country's domestic workers earn below the national minimum wage, 19% of them have lost jobs in the past year and most cannot save or invest in their future.

Domestic workers Sowetan spoke to this week said the report is just the tip of the iceberg.

One worker from Ekurhuleni said she is always stressed about trying to make ends meet at home, as she only earns R4,000 at her current job.

“Every month feels like a battle because even if I try to budget carefully, the money is never enough. Food, rent and transportation to and from work, it doesn’t work and I end up having to either do certain cutbacks with food or with other small expenses such as electricity, because towards the end of the month, I don’t have enough money to pay for power, so it ends up running out.

“I’ve asked my boss to see if I can get some extra money, but she said she couldn’t afford to give me any more. Sometimes she even gives me a lift to the rank so that I don’t spend too much on transport. Everything has gone up, but my pay has not,” she said the worker.

According to the labour department, the minimum wage for those working eight-hour shifts is R4,989 and R5,613 for those working an extra hour daily. These amounts exclude other benefits such as tips and allowances.