Domestic workers’ wages fall short amid rising costs
Domestic workers living below the national minimum wage of R4,989 per month say they cannot keep up with the rising cost of living, leaving some having to juggle three jobs to survive, while others are trapped in debt.
According to Statistics SA, there are almost 900,000 domestic workers in SA.
The eighth annual Sweepsouth Report on Domestic Workers Pay and Conditions, released in September, revealed that 40% of the country's domestic workers earn below the national minimum wage, 19% of them have lost jobs in the past year and most cannot save or invest in their future.
Domestic workers Sowetan spoke to this week said the report is just the tip of the iceberg.
One worker from Ekurhuleni said she is always stressed about trying to make ends meet at home, as she only earns R4,000 at her current job.
“Every month feels like a battle because even if I try to budget carefully, the money is never enough. Food, rent and transportation to and from work, it doesn’t work and I end up having to either do certain cutbacks with food or with other small expenses such as electricity, because towards the end of the month, I don’t have enough money to pay for power, so it ends up running out.
“I’ve asked my boss to see if I can get some extra money, but she said she couldn’t afford to give me any more. Sometimes she even gives me a lift to the rank so that I don’t spend too much on transport. Everything has gone up, but my pay has not,” she said the worker.
According to the labour department, the minimum wage for those working eight-hour shifts is R4,989 and R5,613 for those working an extra hour daily. These amounts exclude other benefits such as tips and allowances.
One in five (20%) domestic workers reported experiencing some form of abuse in their workplace, whether verbal, physical, or sexual.Sweepsouth Report on Domestic Workers Pay and Conditions
Another worker who is working part-time said she was let go at the end of July and has been battling to get back on her feet.
“I work for fewer employers, but these are day jobs. Sometimes I have to go to all three employers in one day. I am looking for something permanent because the most I can get is R600 or R900 on a good day. And that is not everyday in the month. Out of the entire month, I may work at least four times and then I am stranded looking for money to patch here and there. But there’s no hope because there are companies that now do day hires, but they have their own people whom they use; it’s really hard to also get in there,” she said.
The Sweepsouth report revealed that a domestic worker’s median earnings stand at R3,635 per month, the estimated cost of essential household expenses is R4,500, leaving many in deficit before school fees or emergencies are factored in.
More than 70% of domestic workers say they cannot save and a third are in debt. Almost half of those indebted owe money to shops, reflecting a reliance on credit to cover daily needs.
“Financial insecurity is widespread, with 72% unable to save money each month and 33% taking on debt. Of those in debt, 35% describe their repayment situation as ‘hopeless’. Even more alarming is the finding that one in five (20%) domestic workers reported experiencing some form of abuse in their workplace, whether verbal, physical, or sexual,” said the report.
Cosatu spokesperson Zanela Sabalo said the report highlights a crisis that is not an accident.
“In an economy that has stagnated at 1% growth rate since 2008, with unemployment at 42.9% and 70% of households struggling with debt, sadly it is the most vulnerable workers, including domestic workers, that are the worst hit.
"Plus, as many domestic workers are employed by other workers even for a day or two a week, as those workers struggle with debt, the cost of living and even job losses, then it will cascade down to domestic workers,” Sabalo explained, adding that there is a need for compliance with labour laws.
