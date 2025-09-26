16,000 Sars e-filing profiles hacked, taxpayers hit hard

The Office of the Tax Ombudsman is investigating a staggering 16,000 cases of SA Revenue Services e-filing profiles hijackings that has seen taxpayers lose their tax returns to cyber-fraud criminals.

The Sowetan can today reveal that the number of hijacked profiles has increased as criminals adapt tactics to breach the tax authority’s platform. This raises concerns about the security of taxpayers’ information with Sars.

Profile hacking is when criminals impersonate taxpayers, take control of their online accounts, file fraudulent returns and pocket the refunds. The hijacking of a taxpayer’s profile usually happens from targeted identity theft, through the misuse of login credentials, phishing and SIM swaps, among other things.

The hijacking incidents were most common with personal income tax accounts, followed by VAT accounts.

The OTO launched an investigation into the profile hijackings a year ago after receiving complaints from several taxpayers.

Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times, reported in 2024 that a Sandton-based IT firm lost about R20m after its e-filing profile was hijacked.

The ombud's office conducted the review after obtaining permission from finance minister Enoch Godongwana. At the time, the office said just more than 305 “participants” – including taxpayers and tax practitioners – had attended their public engagements.