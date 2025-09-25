Young men must handle let-downs without violence: women's minister

Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga says her department is working on a campaign to teach young men to handle disappointment without resorting to violence or killing.

Speaking in an interview on the Africa Settings Exchange Show, Chikunga said too many incidents of gender based violence (GBV) and femicide stemmed from men’s inability to accept rejection or disappointment in relationships.

“We are embarking on another campaign to say to young men, there's something called disappointment in life and when you get disappointed you've just got to accept it and move on with life. You don't have to kill anybody because they've disappointed you,” she said.

Chikunga said that most GBV and femicide cases were committed by men against women with whom they have or have had intimate relationships.

“So it will be an intimate partner, current or past, who will want to kill this woman because she has decided to leave him and they will therefore say, ‘if you're not for me, you'll not be for any other person.’ And that is why,” she said.

“It'll not be a person far from you. It'll be a person very close to you — maybe a family member or your intimate partner, your wife or even your husband disappointing you. You must be able to deal with the disappointment and move on. You don't have to kill anybody. You don't have to assault anybody,” she said.

Her remarks follow the release of the Human Sciences Research Council’s (HSRC) study on GBV in South Africa last year.



The research, conducted in more than 1,000 communities, revealed the devastating scale of violence against women.

The HSRC found that between July and September 2024 alone, 957 women were murdered, 1,567 survived attempted murders and 14,366 suffered grievous bodily harm in assaults. In addition, 10,191 rapes were reported in the same period.

The survey revealed that a third (33.1%) of South African women over the age of 18 had experienced physical violence in their lifetime while one in four reported emotional abuse. More than half admitted to experiencing controlling behaviours.

“We’re not thumbsucking our information. The HSRC confirmed that the majority of people behind gender-based violence and femicide are men,” she said.

Chikunga said laws designed to tackle the scourge of GBV including the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act were signed into law in May 2024.



The act defines GBV and femicide and establishes a state agency to co-ordinate anti-GBV initiatives as well as ensuring collaboration among the government, the private sector and civil society.

Chikunga pointed to improvements in the Domestic Violence Act (DVA) which requires police stations to provide specialised support for survivors.

“When you go to the police station to report gender-based violence, whether it is rape or murder, you don’t report at the community service centre where everybody is sitting. You are taken to a side room to meet people trained to take such statements. You also get support and preparation for court processes,” she said.

Chikunga said these reforms have led to more survivors coming forward.

“We are seeing an increase in people reporting gender-based violence and femicide cases, because at least they think the law is biting and the law is on their side. So we’re happy about that,” she said.

Despite progress, Chikunga said, the ultimate goal is a South Africa where no-one needs to report GBV because it no longer happens.

She pointed to the National Strategic Plan on GBV which brings together government, civil society, academia, traditional and religious leaders, and communities under six pillars of action.

“We believe that when everybody is involved, we'll be able to make a dent on gender-based violence because in any event it is perpetrated by people and when people decide not to do it, then of course, we'll have less of it, if not eliminate it,” she said.

TimesLIVE