Weskoppies gets power back after weeklong outage

Electricity has been restored at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Tshwane after a power outage, the Gauteng department of health said on Wednesday.
The facility had activated contingency measures and operated on backup generators since September 18.
The department said this was due to power outages affecting the Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas caused by theft and vandalism.
The department said patient care was not affected as the facility has five generators and a solar power backup system.
