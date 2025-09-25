However, according to Mkhwanazi, dissolving the task team was a ploy to derail an intelligence investigation that had discovered a drug syndicate linked to tycoon tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is believed to have ties with Mchunu's alleged associate Brown Mogotsi.
Matlala is currently behind bars over allegations that he ordered a hit on his socialite and acrtress ex girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane. While Thobejane escaped with a foot injury, her friend who was in a car with her suffered serious spinal injuries and she was in hospital for months.
On Monday, Masemola said the decision by Mchunu to disband the political killings task team was an “encroachment” into his mandate
According to Masemola, the task team was working at a lower level under a provincial commissioner.
“If ever he (Mchunu) found anything wrong with the task team, he could say, 'that task team I think you need to disband it', and we can engage in the terms of why and how and so on...
“But to say, 'disband', but then after saying disband, then you go further to say 'now, now, now', not even tomorrow... I think that is total encroachment into the mandate of the national commissioner in terms of performance of my duty,” he said.
Masemola said the team was established by the interministerial committee, which includes ministers and directors from state security and military, among others.
“It was mandated to ensure that those responsible for political incidents are held to account. Its purpose was to coordinate national and provincial efforts, including intelligence and prosecutorial support against politically motivated violence,” he explained.
The commission continues.
WATCH | Mchunu acted beyond legal mandate in disbanding task team – expert
Image: Antonio Muchave
An expert in the SAPS legal framework division told the Madlanga commission that ordering that the political killings task team be disbanded fell outside the mandate of police minister Senzo Mchunu.
This comes after it was revealed at the commission that Mchunu, who is currently on a leave of absence, ordered in December 2024 that the task team be disbanded.
In her testimony on Thursday , Maj-Gen Margaretha van Rooyen, head of governance, legislation and policy at the legal services division at the SAPS concurred with the previous witness – national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola – that Mchunu did not have the authority to disband the task team.
"It was clearly an instruction by the minister. The question is whether it was a lawful instruction or direction that the minister used. Did the minister have the power to direct or command the closure of the task team that was investigating crimes, and in my view, he did not have that authority.
"The decision of the minister to close the task team that was responsible for the investigation of a crime that, in my view, fell outside the mandate of the minister," she said.
According to van Rooyen, the disbandment can lead to operational implications.
Both Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified at the commission that Mchunu sent the directives to disband the team in December 2024, stating that the service of the team would no longer be required and that it was adding no value to the fight against crime.
