WATCH | Families raise concerns over neglect of cemeteries

Funeral parlour owner Godfrey Diale suspects the vandalism could be linked to tender manipulation.
“We always blame nyaope boys, but I don’t think it’s them this time. These tombstones are not stolen they are just destroyed and left. This is pure vandalism. It could be people making noise pushing for a security or fencing tender. They want to reawaken the urgent need for security.”
Tim Hogins, a businessman who is in the process of building a new private cemetery in Protea Glen ext 35 said the issue of vandalism is one of the core reasons he's building a cemetery as he intends on providing safer and cleaner cemeteries.
“We will have 24 hour security, a qualified maintenance team and we will have drones to monitor and control the facility. This private cemetery will readdress the issue of vandalism and negligent of these facilities,” he explained.
The problem extends beyond Randfontein. In Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, families say the old cemetery has been turned into a rubbish dump and even a squatter camp.
For Beauty Khoza-Namiae, the desecration is deeply painful. Her grandson recently visited the graves of her brother and nephew, only to find them vandalised.
“When my grandchild went to check the graves, he found them turned into a dumping site. The most painful part is that we had cemented them with ceramic tiles, and all those tiles were ripped off. Near my brother’s grave, people have even put up toilets and are squatting there. There is no dignity at all.”
When her family reported the matter, they were told nothing could be done.
Smashed tombstones, litter tossed on graves and an informal settlement that has sprouted among graves at a cemetery.
This is the state of some graveyards in Gauteng which have become unkempt and unsafe spaces where criminals roam freely, vandalising and creating illegal settlements in the last resting place for the dead.
For grieving families, the graveyards are no longer places of solace but symbols of neglect and decay.
However, Johannesburg City Parks spokesperson Jenny Moodley reminded families that, under city bylaws, the care and protection of grave sites remain their responsibility. She acknowledged, however, that the shortage of burial land has worsened management challenges.
At Zenzele cemetery in the West Rand, more than a hundred graves have been vandalised, with marble plates and tombstones smashed to pieces.
Mohlakeng resident Meshack Kabi, whose younger sister and wife are buried there, said he fears erecting a tombstone for his late wife.
“There is no respect for those who have passed.
“My wife passed in 2023. I wanted to put up a tombstone for her, but I’m afraid. The last time I visited, the grave plate was intact, but when I came back it was broken. Imagine the heartbreak of finding her tombstone vandalised. That fear has stopped me from dignifying her grave, because I know it will be targeted.”
Rand West municipality spokesperson Phillip Montshiwa admitted the cemetery’s perimeter fence was vandalised during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. He said repairs to the fence and security features, including a guardhouse, would be funded through the municipal infrastructure grant.
“It is regrettable that parties unknown to the municipality would resort to vandalising cemeteries for reasons still to be established. The Randfontein South (Zenzele) cemetery remains prone to vandalism due to its compromised perimeter fence. However, refurbishing the fence and the guardhouse has been prioritised. These measures will render the cemetery safer,” Montshiwa said.
However, some residents remain unconvinced. For Andries Tau, the destruction is deliberate.
“A week ago, I knocked off late and slept at a friend’s plot near the cemetery. During the night I heard something breaking. In the morning, three tombstones that were fine the day before had been smashed. One of them was so new, it still had the unveiling plastic on it. They don’t even steal them, they just destroy. Maybe it’s for the powder from the stones, I don’t know. But it’s intentional.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“They said it has become a problem in almost all cemeteries. People are either squatting inside or dumping rubbish there. This cemetery may be old and closed, but that doesn’t mean it should be abandoned. It should still remain dignified.”
According to Moodley, dormant cemeteries, including those such as Brixton, Braamfontein and Avalon remain the most vulnerable.
“These cemeteries are secluded, with reduced foot traffic, which increases the risk of vandalism and neglect. Crime remains a concern, particularly in dormant cemeteries where fewer visitors create opportunities for desecration. Families are therefore cautioned when installing expensive tombstones, as cemeteries remain open public spaces.”
She also urged families to consider other types of burials due to limited burial land.
“Given limited burial land, we urge families who are not receptive to cremation to consider reopenings and burials in existing family graves. This practice will ease the burden on local authorities and future generations, while also reducing costs for ratepayers to manage dormant cemeteries.”
