Sassa social grant to increase by R10 in October

By Khodani Mpilo - 25 September 2025 - 17:24
The South African Social Security Agency will increase the social grant by R10 in October for the second time this year. File photo.
Image: South African Government/X

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced an increase in social grants by R10 in October for the second time this year.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said this comes after the budget speech for the 2025/2026 financial year earlier this year by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

He said when tabling the budget, Godongwana announced a social grants increase from April 1 and a slight increase on October 1:

  • old age grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320;
  • old age grants (older than 75 years) will increase from R2,330 to R2,340;
  • war veterans grants will increase from R2,330 to R2,340;
  • disability grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320; and
  • care dependency grants will increase from R2,310 to R2,320.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the increase, noting the adjustment was crucial and served as a safety net to social grant beneficiaries against economic hardships.

“This reaffirms government's commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Calls grow for basic income grant as jobs bloodbath continues

SA's latest official unemployment rate shows that the country remains trapped in a jobs bloodbath – a situation that has amplified calls for the ...
1 month ago

Godongwana's third budget trims spending on social services and education

Consolidated government expenditure in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget has gone down from R2.60 trillion to R2.58 trillion, with ...
4 months ago

Nearly half of R370 SRD grant recipients not paid regularly

Nearly half of the Covid-19 grant beneficiaries who have been approved are not paid regularly.
5 months ago

Department considers changes to R370 grant applications

The department of social development is proposing changes to its Social Assistance Act, which includes removing the questions about income in the ...
5 months ago

