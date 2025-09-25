Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, Gauteng police spokesperson, said they are investigating the authenticity of the SAPS badges.
“The 29-year-old man was arrested on September 24, after he was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and several ammunition. The police also confiscated two SAPS name badges, a few driver's licence cards, and bank cards with different names,” she said.
Nevhuhulwi said preliminary investigations established that the suspect has a few cases of possession of unlicensed firearms pending against him that are still court-going.
He is expected to appear before Hatfield magistrate's court on Friday.
Pretoria man nabbed with cop badges, guns and drivers licences
Image: Supplied
Gauteng police arrested a 29-year-old man who was allegedly found in possession of SAPS badges, various driver's licenses, and several firearms at a house in Garsfontein, Pretoria on Wednesday.
Police also said investigations have revealed that it was not the first time that he was arrested for being in possession for firearms.
