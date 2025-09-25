News

Pretoria man nabbed with cop badges, guns and drivers licences

25 September 2025 - 10:32
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police arrested a 29-year-old man who was allegedly found in possession of SAPS badges, various driver's licenses, and several firearms at a house in Garsfontein, Pretoria on Wednesday.

Police also said investigations have revealed that it was not the first time that he was arrested for being in possession for firearms.

Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, Gauteng police spokesperson, said they are investigating the authenticity of the SAPS badges.

“The 29-year-old man was arrested on September 24, after he was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and several ammunition. The police also confiscated two SAPS name badges, a few driver's licence cards, and bank cards with different names,” she said.

Nevhuhulwi said preliminary investigations established that the suspect has a few cases of possession of unlicensed firearms pending against him that are still court-going.

He is expected to appear before Hatfield magistrate's court on Friday.

SowetanLIVE

