SowetanLIVE
Parties call for Ekurhuleni's acting police chief to be suspended over 'Cat' Matlala favours
Image: FACEBOOK
Several political parties in the City of Ekurhuleni have tabled a motion calling for the suspension of acting metro police chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, who was implicated in the Madlanga inquiry and linked to crime-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
The motion, brought by the DA, ATM and the Independent Ratepayers Association of SA (Irasa) and which is expected to be debated in the council on Thursday, follows testimony by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week, where he alleged that Matlala, a businessman, received special treatment from Ekhurhuleni’s law enforcement offices.
Mkhwanazi said Matlala used vehicles fitted with police blue lights that had been fraudulently registered under the municipality by Mkhwanazi, while he was director of specialised services.
“For example...four or five [vehicles] were registered by...Mkhwanazi. He facilitated the registration of Matlala’s vehicle[s] under the municipality as if they are a municipality-owned vehicle. When you test it on the system, it reflects as if it belongs to the municipality,” Mkhwanazi said.
In the motion, the ATM’s John Senona and Irasa’s Izak Berg said the allegations had generated significant public concern and scrutiny over the leadership of the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD).
“Council recognises that the [Madlanga] commission has not yet concluded its work and that no findings have been finalised. However, the mere continuation of Brigadier Mkhwanazi in his role, despite being implicated under oath, creates a real and present risk,” read part of the letter of motion.
The parties said that a precautionary suspension was necessary, not as a declaration of guilt, but as a measure to protect the integrity of the investigation.
“Allowing him to remain in office in these circumstances would undermine the credibility of the EMPD, compromise the perception of fairness in the investigative process, and further damage public trust in this municipality.”
The DA added that the alleged fraudulent registration of municipal vehicles had already tarnished the municipality’s reputation.
“In the absence of the outcomes of the forensic investigation, the municipal council cannot, with surety, confirm the good character and standing of...Mkhwanazi, especially given his current appointment as acting chief of police. This presents a significant threat not only to the workplace, but to the stability, integrity, credibility, and image of the municipality.”
eNCA reported that Mkhwanazi said he has applied for special leave.
Brig Mkhwanazi did not respond to the questions Sowetan sent to him. The spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni, Zweli Dlamini, said he would not comment on the special leave eNCA said Mkhwanazi had applied for.
Sowetan previously reported that Mkhwanazi was suspended in 2023 for three months after he allegedly authorised blue-light services to Matlala and entered into questionable and unapproved deals with his CAT VIP Protection company on behalf of the city.
An internal investigation found that Mkhwanazi had to be charged with abuse of power and six charges of gross dishonesty, all linked to his relationship with CAT VIP Protection.
According to the charge sheet, in 2021 Mkhwanazi wrote a memorandum using the council’s letterheads, giving instructions for Matlala’s company to use blue-light vehicles from the council.
A report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had also found that Mkhwanazi had a case of corruption and fraud against him that needed to be investigated by the EMPD.
Ipid’s docket was referred to the national director of public prosecutions for a decision to prosecute.
SowetanLIVE
