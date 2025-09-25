Add Your Voice to global policy talks: Old Mutual takes B20 to the people

“Guided by B20 SA’s theme of inclusive growth and prosperity through global co-operation, we want to host and participate in discussions that address some of the world’s leading economic challenges. The result is policy recommendations that are not only actionable but reflect the values of collaboration and inclusivity,” says Celiwe Ross, group chief human capital and corporate affairs officer at Old Mutual.

The multichannel, digitally led campaign coincides with and builds on Old Mutual’s partnership with the B20 Summit. As part of the partnership, several members of the Old Mutual team will help guide discussions across four of the eight B20 task forces, ensuring that the talks feature localised input and perspectives.

Envisioned as an open space that invites and champions the input of every South African, Add Your Voice gives people the chance to engage with B20 via popular social media platforms, supported by other channels to amplify as many voices as possible. People can share their experiences, both social and economic, their views on national policy and objectives, and their overall thoughts on how the country and leaders can best achieve them.

At the heart of Old Mutual’s Add Your Voice campaign is the People’s Podium, which South Africans can engage with through relevant channels. The podium enables citizens to share their personal aspirations and definitions of progress, thoughts on how to combat the nation’s systemic challenges, and visualise their economic future.

“The People’s Podium is an explicit response to the need to bridge the gap between people and policy, eliminating the disconnect that many South Africans feel towards policy decision-making. Big, meaningful conversations are never and should never be limited to boardrooms or the corridors of power. We have an opportunity to hear directly from South Africans on what matters most to them,” Ross says.

The campaign also features a wide range of content that aims to amplify voices, educate audiences, simplify complex information, offer expert insights and position Old Mutual as an information bridge between ordinary South Africans and the B20 proceedings.

“Policy is not always discussed and shared in an accessible way, using terms and overarching ideas that do not connect or even resonate with people’s lived realities. By demystifying economic policy and gathering citizen input, we’re not just facilitating public engagement, but empowering people to have a say in how we put SA on the right path to transformation,” Ross says.

Add Your Voice is more than a campaign; it’s a call to action for South Africans to be heard. Through WhatsApp and Facebook, people across the country can share their challenges, hopes, and ideas about money, opportunity, and the future. Old Mutual invites all citizens to join the conversation on WhatsApp at 082 690 5619 or on Facebook at @OldMutualSA.

While organised business has handed over its recommendations to the G20 via B20, Old Mutual encourages South Africans to have their say and be part of the policy building process.

After the public's perspectives have been collated, they will be displayed at the Old Mutual stand at the B20 Summit in November and later handed over to the G20 Presidency for consideration to ensure the voices of South Africans are heard.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual.