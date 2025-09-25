News

Mpumalanga prisoners found with saw blades, scissors, dagga and cellphones

By TimesLIVE - 25 September 2025 - 12:03
Some of the contraband seized during the Barberton prison search.
Some of the contraband seized during the Barberton prison search.
Image: Correctional Services Department

A search of cells at the Barberton Correctional Centre in Mpumalanga on Wednesday led to the seizure of a range of prohibited items, including saw blades and a homemade weapon.

Cellphones and dagga were the most common items confiscated from inmates at the Medium B prison as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate contraband from correctional centres.

Prison officials seized:

  • 25 cellphones;
  • 19 cellphone chargers;
  • eight SIM cards;
  • three pairs of scissors;
  • three saw blades;
  • 200 slopes of dagga;
  • one homemade weapon;
  • one mayonnaise bottle filled with dagga; and
  • cash amounting to R88.70.

“Inmates found in possession of these contraband items will face disciplinary charges,” said the department of correctional services.

TimesLIVE

Overcrowding and poor conditions in Gauteng prisons: portfolio committee

Overcrowding, ageing and creaking infrastructure and shortage of staff were some of the problems witnessed by members of the parliamentary portfolio ...
News
11 months ago

Push for cellphone jamming to curb extortion from Pollsmoor Prison

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for cellphone signal-blocking technology to be rolled out at Pollsmoor prison, warning criminals are ...
News
5 days ago

Metro cops seize about 1,500 bottles of illicit alcohol, arrest illegal migrants in Phoenix raid

About 1,500 bottles of illicit alcohol were seized by police in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor