Maternity ward cleaner caught with human tissues granted R10k bail

25 September 2025 - 13:49
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Rose Mnisi.
A Mpumalanga court has granted R10,000 bail to a hospital employee who was caught with placentas that she was allegedly trying to sell.

Rose Mnisi, a cleaner at the maternity ward of Lydenburg Hospital, was granted bail at Mashishing magistrate's court on Thursday. She has since been suspended from work. 

Minisi, 39, was arrested on September 18.

Brig Donald Mdhluli said the Lydenburg K9 Unit was busy conducting routine patrols when it received a tip-off about a woman who was allegedly seeking potential buyers for human body tissues. The unit was tipped-off that the woman was hitchhiking and en route to Nelspruit, Mdhuli said.

"Police officers followed up on the information and based on the suspect’s description, were able to locate a woman carrying a plastic bag with human tissues. The woman confirmed that she is a cleaner in the maternity ward," he said. 

Mdhluli said Mnisi was charged with illegal possession of human tissues.

The case was postponed to November 4 for further investigation.

