Key allegations Masemola made in Madlanga commission testimony

Both Masemola and the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, believe the disbandment was a deliberate attempt to derail an intelligence-driven investigation into a Gauteng-based drug cartel allegedly operating with the protection of high-ranking political figures. They characterised the move as a “misstep.”
Masemola further testified that his deputy – Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who is also on suspension is alleged to have close ties with controversial businessman and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Matlala is currently in custody in connection with the attempted assassination of his former partner, actress and entrepreneur Tebogo Thobejane.
Here are some of the allegations that Masemola made:
Mchunu told him that the president agreed with the dismissal of the task team.
“The minister stated that he did not understand why we were so adamant that the PKTT [ must not be disbanded. He said the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) was in agreement that the PKTT be disbanded.”
Mchunu was angry with the arrest of suspects linked to the killing of an ANC councillor.
“It was quite strange, it was the first time in my career to see a minister [of police] angry that the police have done a great job because here the police have arrested somebody for the killing of a councillor [ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida in Mandeni]. He was angry that they (PKTT) took over this docket and they arrested a person linked to the killing of the councillor, that made him angry.”
A whistle-blower told him not to allow Sibiya to be involved in the kidnapping case of businessman Jerry Boshoga, who has been missing since November 2024.
“The person indicated that Gen Sibiya is known to be close friends with Matlala and it was expressed that Matlala was involved in various crimes and was suspected to be involved in the kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga. This person said Matlala is one of my deputies, just that I am not aware that he (Matlala) is doing the same work as Gen Sibiya.”
Out of five investigators that worked on Armand Swart's assassination, three withdrew due to threats.
“At some point, there were five investigators. Because of the threats that were directed to this team, some of the members left the team and only two [were] left to carry on with the investigation.”
Mchunu is the one who raised an alarm with the R350m tender awarded to Matlala after reports of general non-performance were raised.
“Minister Mchunu instructed that we look into the contract. During that process, we discovered corruption, fraud and a failure of delivery of service, resulting in the cancelling of the contract on May 13.”
Masemola conceded this was positive action on the part of Mchunu.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
Key allegations Masemola made in Madlanga commission testimony
Image: Antonio Muchave
A third witness is expected to be on the hot seat at the Madlanga commission on Thursday following the conclusion of national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola's testimony.
Masemola was the second witness on Tuesday before the commission which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within SA’s criminal justice system.
One of the things Masemola revealed to the commissio – chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga – was that suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu overstepped his authority by issuing a directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in December 2024.
According to Masemola, this directive encroached on his official responsibilities as national commissioner of the police service.
Both Masemola and the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, believe the disbandment was a deliberate attempt to derail an intelligence-driven investigation into a Gauteng-based drug cartel allegedly operating with the protection of high-ranking political figures. They characterised the move as a “misstep.”
Masemola further testified that his deputy – Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who is also on suspension is alleged to have close ties with controversial businessman and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Matlala is currently in custody in connection with the attempted assassination of his former partner, actress and entrepreneur Tebogo Thobejane.
Here are some of the allegations that Masemola made:
Mchunu told him that the president agreed with the dismissal of the task team.
“The minister stated that he did not understand why we were so adamant that the PKTT [ must not be disbanded. He said the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) was in agreement that the PKTT be disbanded.”
Mchunu was angry with the arrest of suspects linked to the killing of an ANC councillor.
“It was quite strange, it was the first time in my career to see a minister [of police] angry that the police have done a great job because here the police have arrested somebody for the killing of a councillor [ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida in Mandeni]. He was angry that they (PKTT) took over this docket and they arrested a person linked to the killing of the councillor, that made him angry.”
A whistle-blower told him not to allow Sibiya to be involved in the kidnapping case of businessman Jerry Boshoga, who has been missing since November 2024.
“The person indicated that Gen Sibiya is known to be close friends with Matlala and it was expressed that Matlala was involved in various crimes and was suspected to be involved in the kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga. This person said Matlala is one of my deputies, just that I am not aware that he (Matlala) is doing the same work as Gen Sibiya.”
Out of five investigators that worked on Armand Swart's assassination, three withdrew due to threats.
“At some point, there were five investigators. Because of the threats that were directed to this team, some of the members left the team and only two [were] left to carry on with the investigation.”
Mchunu is the one who raised an alarm with the R350m tender awarded to Matlala after reports of general non-performance were raised.
“Minister Mchunu instructed that we look into the contract. During that process, we discovered corruption, fraud and a failure of delivery of service, resulting in the cancelling of the contract on May 13.”
Masemola conceded this was positive action on the part of Mchunu.
The commission continues.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Day 5 of Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
WATCH | Mchunu overstepped by disbanding the political killings task team – Masemola
WATCH | Inquiry offers chance to address allegations, push for reform – Masemola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos