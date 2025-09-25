Health department working to address shortages of insulin and glucose strips for diabetic patients.

“Very many times our pharmacies in our local government hospital aren’t able to issue the amount of strips that patients need,” she said.
The national health department says it is working with provincial teams to monitor insulin stock levels for diabetic patients and address any reported shortages.
The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said it was aware of reports highlighting concerns about the availability of insulin and glucose test strips in SA’s public health facilities.
“We acknowledge the seriousness of these concerns and the potential impact on patients living with diabetes, particularly those with type 1 diabetes who require insulin daily,” he said.
Last week, specialist physician, endocrinologist and diabetologist, Dr Kumari Naidoo of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban, told Sowetan that the shortages of insulin and glucose test strips in SA’s public healthcare sector were putting the lives of people with diabetes at risk.
She said the lack of continuity of care has become a major concern.
Naidoo, who was speaking on the sidelines of the 61st annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, Austria, where global experts gathered to discuss new ways of preventing and managing the disease, said that though patients have machines to test their blood sugar, they could not perform the tests without the glucose strips.
“Very many times our pharmacies in our local government hospital aren’t able to issue the amount of strips that patients need,” she said.
Patients need about 120 strips for a month, but “they would be given one bottle with 50 strips and told it would last for three months”.
“Our patients will tell us that their local clinics or their local hospitals have not had a sufficient supply [of insulin and glucose test strips],” she said.
Naidoo said this disruption to continuous care “is really dangerous, especially when we are dealing with patients with type 1 diabetes who are reliant on insulin for survival”.
Mohale said the department recognised that supply constraints of insulin pose a significant risk to patient safety and continuity of care.
“The Affordable Medicines Directorate continues to engage proactively and consistently with all contracted suppliers of insulin, including Novo Nordisk, which is one of the main suppliers of insulin, to ensure the uninterrupted supply of these life-saving medicines.
“The department is committed to ensuring that essential medicines and diagnostic tools are available and accessible to all who need them. We encourage provincial departments to escalate any supply challenges promptly so that they can be resolved in collaboration with suppliers and relevant stakeholders.”
Mohale said the directorate remained steadfast in strengthening medicine availability and welcomed ongoing engagement with healthcare professionals, suppliers, and the media to support improved diabetes care across the country.
