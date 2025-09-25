News

ConCourt to rule on consent in sexual offences law in SA

25 September 2025 - 10:45
The court found the law unconstitutional because it allowed accused persons to rely on a mistaken belief in consent even where that belief was unreasonable.
The Constitutional Court is set to hear a landmark case testing whether SA's sexual offences law makes it too easy for accused persons to escape liability by claiming they believed there was consent on Thursday.

At the heart of the case is whether the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act unfairly shields perpetrators through loopholes in how consent is defined, while undermining survivors’ constitutional rights to dignity, equality, freedom, and bodily integrity.

The challenge stems from a 2024 Pretoria high court ruling that struck down key provisions of the act. The court found the law unconstitutional because it allowed accused persons to rely on a mistaken belief in consent even where that belief was unreasonable. The Constitutional Court must now confirm or reject that ruling.

The Centre for Human Rights (CHR) at the University of Pretoria and the Psychological Society of South Africa (PsySSA), represented by Lawyers for Human Rights, are participating as friends of the court. They argue that consent cannot be narrowly defined, stressing that trauma responses such as paralysis or detachment may prevent survivors from physically or verbally resisting. They also point to power imbalances linked to age, culture, or social status that can silence survivors.

Other parties include the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), which wants consent removed as a definitional element of rape, and the Women’s Legal Centre Trust (WLCT), which opposes that move, warning against adding a “reasonable steps” defence.

