A key issue, Rajab-Budlender argued, is that Section 57 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act allows accused persons to claim they believed there was consent even if they did nothing to ensure that consent was present.
The result, she said, is that “the more regressive a man’s views on consent, the more likely he is to be acquitted under the current statute.”
Rajab-Budlender illustrated the problem with a 2018 case involving a 20-year-old woman who was raped after meeting a man on a dating app. Despite evidence showing the woman didn’t consent and had no intention to engage in sex, the accused was acquitted.
According to Rajab-Budlender, the magistrate found that because the woman did not scream or physically resist, it was “plausible” that the man believed she had consented.
This, Rajab-Budlender argued, is exactly the type of legal reasoning that reinforces rape culture and discourages reporting.
ConCourt hears how current consent laws obstruct convictions in sexual offence cases
Image: STOCK IMAGE
A lawyer arguing at the Constitutional Court in the case around consent says the law is failing survivors of sexual offences because it treats consent as a subjective state of mind.
“This makes it extremely difficult for the prosecution to prove rape beyond a reasonable doubt,” Adv Nasreen Rajab-Budlender SC argued on Thursday.
The case
was taken to court by the Embrace Project as well as Initiative for Health, who argue that SA's legal definition of consent is fundamentally flawed and contributes to widespread impunity in sexual offences.
A key issue, Rajab-Budlender argued, is that Section 57 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act allows accused persons to claim they believed there was consent even if they did nothing to ensure that consent was present.
The result, she said, is that “the more regressive a man’s views on consent, the more likely he is to be acquitted under the current statute.”
Rajab-Budlender illustrated the problem with a 2018 case involving a 20-year-old woman who was raped after meeting a man on a dating app. Despite evidence showing the woman didn’t consent and had no intention to engage in sex, the accused was acquitted.
According to Rajab-Budlender, the magistrate found that because the woman did not scream or physically resist, it was “plausible” that the man believed she had consented.
This, Rajab-Budlender argued, is exactly the type of legal reasoning that reinforces rape culture and discourages reporting.
However, the justices raised probing questions.
Justice Jody Kollapen asked: “The law is not everything, but the law is not nothing. The question is can the law be something?”
Justice Rogers queried whether higher conviction rates would actually reduce sexual violence, or if the two are not necessarily linked.
The Embrace Project contends that the law should be changed to require affirmative consent, obliging the accused to take reasonable steps to ensure the other party agrees to sex.
Rajab-Budlender said under the current law, silence or passivity can be misinterpreted as consent – a stance critics say emboldens perpetrators and deepens trauma for survivors.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | ConCourt hears arguments on consent in sexual offences law in SA
ConCourt ruling allowing men to adopt wives' surnames 'the end of the world': King Misuzulu
WATCH LIVE | ConCourt hears case on whether consent law fails victims of sexual violence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos