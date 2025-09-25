The visit, they said, was to ensure uninterrupted operations at the clinic and to restore public confidence in accessing health services without fear or intimidation.
Public safety spokesperson Rhulani Mgwambane said they were visiting the facility to safeguard the people who are going to the clinic to consult. He said the inspection follows growing concerns that community members seeking healthcare at the clinic are allegedly being threatened and intimidated by individuals who claim to be protecting South Africans.
“These individuals (the ones blocking access) claim to be defending South Africans, yet ironically, it is South Africans themselves who are being denied access to the clinic.”
Tshwaku and Makhafola were expected to move to spaza shops in the Jeppe area for compliance inspections.
“With the spaza shops we are just doing a follow-up to ensure compliance and accountability,” added Mgwambane.
City officials visit Jeppe Clinic after allegations of denied access to foreign nationals
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
