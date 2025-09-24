We don’t appreciate PA putting a gun to our heads over Kunene matter — ANC

The PA has given the ANC until Monday to reinstate its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, as Joburg’s MMC for transport or else it will pull out from its local government coalitions with the ANC across the country.
ANC Joburg spokesperson Masilo Serekele said the party will be meeting with the PA this week and will finalise discussions about the vacancy.
“As the ANC, we know that we are in a coalition with the Patriotic Alliance, but what we will not appreciate is the PA putting a gun to our heads,” he said.
“We will give the PA what is due to them in terms of our agreement. We believe the ultimatum is unnecessary; we should be able to go to the table and have an agreement.
“Kenny resigned as far as we are concerned,” Serekele said. “We have not received a formal communication from them [the PA] that he has been reinstated; we only saw media articles. After he has been reinstated, we will be able to take it from there, and things will go back to normal, but this unnecessary pressure they are putting on us is unwarranted.”
On Tuesday, the PA said it welcomed the findings of an independent investigation which cleared Kunene after he was found by police at the house of Katiso Molefe, who has been linked to the murder of DJ Sumbody.
The party said Kunene’s suspension has been lifted and that he has resumed his duties as its deputy president.
It added that it expects him to return as MMC for transport in the City of Joburg.
“Yes, he [Kunene] resigned to allow investigations to unfold, and he has now been cleared,” said PA spokesperson Steven Motale. “This is a political appointment, and it is not guided by labour law. The party picks and chooses who it wants.”
Kunene was cleared by the law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH), which investigated why he was at the house at the time police were going to arrest Molefe. Kunene denied having any links to Molefe, saying he was accompanying a journalist to the house.
We don't appreciate PA putting a gun to our heads over Kunene matter — ANC
PA secretary-general Chinelle Stevens said CDH conducted a thorough probe, including in-person interviews with Kunene, journalist Jabulani Binase, a facilitator known as Jabu (not his real name), and Africa News Global editor Steve Motale.
“The investigation reviewed relevant documents, media interviews, and open-source information,” Stevens said.
“The report conclusively states that Mr Kunene’s explanation that he was at the property to facilitate an exclusive journalistic interview for Africa News Global has been fully corroborated by witness testimonies and evidence.”
Stevens said the report found “no evidence or witness testimony that refutes the version from Mr Kunene”, affirming that his account “remains true on the face of it”.
She said Kunene and Binase arrived at Molefe’s Sandton home for a scheduled interview, only for police officers to arrive and arrest Molefe.
“We note that Mr Molefe was not a fugitive at the time and the interview was sought purely for journalistic purposes as Mr Kunene has consistently maintained in televised interviews at the time,” Stevens said.
“With the report’s clear exoneration of Mr Kunene, we are satisfied that no wrongdoing occurred, and there is no basis for any association between Mr Kunene and Mr Molefe beyond incidental social encounters facilitated by a mutual acquaintance. This outcome vindicates our faith in Mr Kunene’s integrity and dedication to public service.”
Stevens called on opposition parties to respect the findings and to “cease baseless allegations that only serve to distract from the real issues facing South Africans”.
Investigation clears PA's Kunene of wrongdoing
