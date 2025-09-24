Three suspects linked to hijackings in Pretoria were killed while two others were injured during a shootout with police in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Tuesday night.
Signal jammers and guns were allegedly found in their car.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the shootout occurred after the SAPS Highway Patrol, working with private security companies, acted on intelligence regarding a group of suspects linked to hijackings in Pretoria.
"The team was strategically placed to be on the lookout for the suspects' vehicle, which was then spotted. "Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shootout between the police and suspects.
"Three of the suspects died while two were taken to hospital with injuries. Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, hand gloves and balaclavas, including the vehicle, were confiscated," she said.
Nevhuhulwi said investigations are continuing.
Three hijacking suspects shot dead, two injured
