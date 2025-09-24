News

Three hijacking suspects shot dead, two injured

24 September 2025 - 14:03
Signal jammers and guns were allegedly found in their car.
Signal jammers and guns were allegedly found in their car.
Image: Supplied

Three suspects linked to hijackings in Pretoria were killed while two others were injured during a shootout with police in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Tuesday night.

Signal jammers and guns were allegedly found in their car.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the shootout occurred after the SAPS Highway Patrol, working with private security companies, acted on intelligence regarding a group of suspects linked to hijackings in Pretoria.

"The team was strategically placed to be on the lookout for the suspects' vehicle, which was then spotted. "Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shootout between the police and suspects.

"Three of the suspects died while two were taken to hospital with injuries. Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, hand gloves and balaclavas, including the vehicle, were confiscated," she said.

Nevhuhulwi said investigations are continuing.

SowetanLIVE

Two church robbers, doctor's hijacker arrested by Mpumalanga police

Two of five armed robbers who stormed into a church service in Klipfontein, eMalahleni (formerly Witbank), on Wednesday evening have been arrested on ...
News
1 month ago

Hijacker shot dead after police chase in Cape Town

A man who hijacked a car in the owner's driveway was shot dead after pointing a firearm at police who spotted the vehicle and gave chase on Sunday in ...
News
9 months ago

R5k bail for man who shot motorist four times in Sandton 'road rage incident'

Yusuf Mohammed was arrested earlier this week after an altercation with private banking analyst Koketso Komane on Sandton Drive last Friday.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor