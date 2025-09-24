News

Suspected hijackers fatally wounded in shoot-out with Pretoria police

24 September 2025 - 11:58
Police confiscated three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, gloves, balaclavas and a vehicle.
Image: Supplied/Gauteng SAPS

Three suspects allegedly involved in hijackings around Pretoria were fatally wounded and two others injured in a shoot-out with the police on Tuesday night in Atteridgeville. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said this comes after SAPS highway patrol, with the assistance of private security companies, operationalised intelligence information about a group of suspects involved in hijackings around Pretoria.

"The team was strategically placed to be on the lookout for the suspects' vehicle, which was then spotted. Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shoot-out between the police and suspects," she said. 

Three of the suspects died, while two were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, gloves and balaclavas, along with the vehicle, were confiscated.

Police investigations are under way.

TimesLIVE 

