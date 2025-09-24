News

RAF made R3.3bn payments to claimants in the last three weeks, according to its board

24 September 2025 - 14:27
Koena Mashale Journalist
According to the RAF board, “controls have been embedded to ensure supporting documentation is reviewed promptly to avoid any further administrative delays".
According to the RAF board, “controls have been embedded to ensure supporting documentation is reviewed promptly to avoid any further administrative delays".
Image: Gallo Images

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has already disbursed R3.3bn in the past three weeks, which is just a small portion of the R20bn needed to be made out to claims older than 180 days, the RAF board says.

This comes after the interim board announced in early September to aggressively begin paying after a high court ruling that dismissed RAF’s request to extend its payment moratorium.

According to the board, this is to prevent future backlog claims, with expectations of monthly payments exceeding R4bn for the remainder of the year.

“This initiative forms part of the broader turnaround programme aimed at tackling systemic delays and restoring confidence in the fund’s claims environment. This should become the norm as part of the RAF’s reviewed business model. These payments are expected to substantially reduce the claims backlog in the months ahead,” the board said.

The board is acutely aware of the financial and emotional strain that delayed payments have caused for claimants and their families.
RAF board

According to the RAF, new measures have been introduced to ensure the process remains consistent.

“Controls have been embedded to ensure supporting documentation is reviewed promptly to avoid any further administrative delays. Strengthened monitoring systems to track both paid and outstanding claims to ensure compliance, accountability and transparency are in place,” the board explained.

On Friday, parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said it was going to investigate allegations that the judiciary is possibly corrupt in the way it deals with RAF claims and is colluding with lawyers.

Songezo Zibi, the chairperson of Scopa, said during a committee meeting that they have launched a full inquiry into allegations of maladministration, financial mismanagement, wasteful and reckless expenditure and related financial misconduct at the RAF.

Meanwhile, the board said as part of its accountability framework, RAF stated that it will issue bimonthly reports to the claimants' attorneys and all other suppliers and also make them publicly available. 

“These include detailing amounts paid and the progress in clearing outstanding claims. The board acknowledges there will be a need for direct engagement for possible disputes and clarity on some claims, especially as it relates to non-compliant ones.

“The board is acutely aware of the financial and emotional strain that delayed payments have caused for claimants and their families. We reaffirm our responsibility to resolve this matter with urgency and transparency.”

SowetanLIVE

Victims of dodgy lawyer Nkomonde seek relief from legal fund

More than 20 victims who were duped out of millions by a now disbarred Gauteng lawyer, Nonhle Nkomonde, are now pinning their hopes on a lawyers' ...
News
1 week ago

Mkhabela banned from practising as a lawyer

Joburg lawyer Arnold Mkhabela, notorious for stealing from his clients, who were mostly Road Accident Fund claimants, has been banned from ...
News
3 weeks ago

Court rules widow's RAF claim for husband's roadside death legit

The court has given a widow green light to sue the Road Accident Fund for her husband's death caused by a tyre that had been left on the road by a ...
News
1 month ago

Creecy dissolves RAF board following 'governance, operational problems'

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has dissolved the board of the Road Accident Fund, citing ongoing governance and operational problems.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor