Police bust drug labs, illegal mining and human trafficking on Mpumalanga farms

An illegal school where “wayward children” were kept against their will and tortured into obedience; a clandestine “warehouse” where rotten food was repackaged and sold as “fresh” to unsuspecting residents; and a pecan nut farm won in a land claim, which became a hub for illegal mining.
These are some of the criminal activities police have uncovered on Mpumalanga farms in the past year.
Jackie Macie, the MEC for community safety, security & liaison, says the authorities are so worried about criminality on farms that they are going to audit them and check what is being produced on them.
Macie was speaking after a R350m drug bust at a farm in Volksrust on Sunday, where police arrested the South African caretaker and five Mexicans who are believed to be in the country illegally. A Nigerian national and a Malawian man escaped and are still on the run.
“If you check here, this is a farm which was not operational, and that’s the same thing at [a farm in] Standerton, where in April we found a lab with drugs worth R20m,” said Macie.
“This shows abandoned farms might have been used for illegal things, and that’s why we aim to have local municipalities working with the police to audit all farms and check what they are dealing with.”
The following farms in Mpumalanga were found to be hubs for criminality:
Evander: Two pregnant teenagers were among 21 children rescued from a “disciplinary camp” where they were allegedly tortured. The victims were taken to the facility by their parents to be disciplined. They were deprived of food, forced to swim in muddy waters and subjected to beatings. Police learnt of the camp after one of the children, who had been badly beaten, escaped and went to them.
Standerton: Six Mozambicans and two South Africans were arrested in May when the Mpumalanga Hawks raided a suspected drug lab on a farm where they found drugs worth R20m. Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi, spokesperson for the Hawks in the province, said one of the 11 cars they seized had R3.4m in cash stuffed inside the boot.
Secunda: Pieter Johannes Grobler, a pig farmer, was arrested following a tip-off that he was selling rotten food from retailers who had given it to him after being told it was for his pigs. When police raided his farm, they found machines used to vacuum seal the rotten vegetables in plastic packaging. They also found scales, stickers for new expiry dates and pricing machines.
Makhazeni: Thirty-nine human trafficking victims, who are believed to have been smuggled into SA from Mozambique, were rescued from a farm in August 2024. They had allegedly been brought into SA under the pretext of getting employment and were then forced to work at the farm. Cornelis Johannes Uys and his son Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys were arrested.
Schoemanskloof: Mashobodo Farm, which used to be a former pecan nut farm, was won by the community following a land claim, according to the Hawks’s Nkosi. However, it has now turned into an illegal mining hub filled with shacks and zama zamas, he said, with no farming happening there. Instead, turf wars between rival illegal miner gangs were putting residents’ lives in danger.
