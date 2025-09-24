News

Parts of Ekurhuleni plagued by outages after fire guts substation

24 September 2025 - 09:34
The substation in Ekurhuleni caught alight on Tuesday night.
The substation in Ekurhuleni caught alight on Tuesday night.
Image: Supplied/EMS

Parts of Alrode North outside Alberton and Thokoza township in Ekurhuleni were affected by power outages on Wednesday after the Bosworth electrical substation burnt down on Tuesday evening. 

The Ekurhuleni Disaster Management and Emergency Services (DMES) team received an alarm about a structural fire just before 11pm.

Spokesperson William Ntladi said the primary responding crews from Alberton had to call for back-up before arrival on the scene, as "humongous flames" could be seen from a distance.

"On arrival, an electrical panel house was found to be fully engulfed in flames, and part of the roof sheeting had already caved in," he said.

An electrician had to be called to the scene to assist with safety practices before extinguishing the blaze.

"After the all clear signal was given, fire suppression commenced. Three attack lines were used to contain and extinguish the blaze. Exposure protection of all three transformers was taken into deep consideration. Defensively, water was sprayed on top of them to cool off."

Tladi said a power surge might be the cause of the fire.

"It is alleged that there was a power failure in the area and immediately as the power was restored, there was a huge explosive sound heard from one of the transformers. Right away, flames were seen coming from an electrical panel building." 

Further updates will be provided to residents later in the day.

Investigations into the circumstances of the fire will be conducted by safety officers.

TimesLIVE

Fochville residents block streets in protest over month-long water outage

Streets in Fochville on Johannesburg’s West Rand were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday as residents protested against a water ...
News
22 hours ago

Authorities rush to restore power after blackout hits Pretoria CBD

The City of Tshwane says its energy and electricity business unit is working around the clock to restore power to an affected area in the Pretoria ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Power outage forces adjournment of taxi boss murder case

Hearings in the Pretoria high court had to be temporarily adjourned when the facility was plunged into darkness just after midday due to a power ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor