Sibuyi said Tamara needs to be protected now as she needs money to pay for her tuition fees at the University of Cape Town, where she is doing her first year in medicine.
Tamara has in the meantime asked for R40,000 monthly living expenses and a further R127,990 for her tuition fees while the issue of beneficiaries is still being ventilated in court.
"We are actually defending Mabuza himself, knowing him as a lawmaker. He would want his children to be taken care of," Sibuya said.
Judge Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse postponed the judgment to Tuesday next week, placing orders to Alexforbes to file an affidavit clarifying their policy in line with the constitution considering section 37 of estates of the deceased.
"I cannot make a judgment with discrepancies on the policy clauses and right of estates. Hence the court makes the order that before 4pm on Friday, September 26, Alexforbes should file that affidavit.
"The applicant (Tamara Silinda) should also file their affidavit not later than Monday September 20 for the court to give the judgment on Tuesday, September 30," said Roelofse.
Outside court, Mabuza's sister Zandile Mabuza said as a family they accept the court's decision and also want their brother's children to equally benefit from his estate.
"As the family we understand what the court is saying and the application brought by our niece Tamara. She also needs to benefit from her father's estate ... and we are hoping the court with do justice come Tuesday," said Zandile.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Lawyer for DD Mabuza's daughter confident she will benefit from R44.7m pension
Image: Mandla Khoza
The lawyer representing the daughter of late former deputy president David Mabuza in a R44.7m court battle over his pension, says when someone dies, it doesn't mean that the life of their dependents must come to a standstill and they end up on the streets.
Doctor Sibuyi was speaking to Sowetan outside the Mpumalanga high court on Tuesday, where Mabuza's daughter Tamara Silinda and her mother Emunah want the disbursement of his R44.7m pension that is with Alexforbes (formerly Alexander Forbes) to be halted until they have enforced their rights as beneficiaries.
While Mabuza nominated his wife Nonhlanhla Msibi as the sole beneficiary of his millions, Emunah claims in court papers that she is Mabuza's customary wife and their daughter Tamara was born out of that marriage.
"The law says when the deceased dies it doesn't mean the lives of the dependents come to standstill and they go to the street," said Sibuyi. "Hence the courts have got the right to play in protecting the Constitution. As much as you have your own wishes, life needs to continue as normal [for the dependents] as if the deceased is still alive.
"If the money is invested with the beneficiary, the children are going to be destitute," he said.
Sibuyi told Sowetan that they got the nomination form from Alexforbes on Monday where Mnisi is nominated as the sole beneficiary.
"We are saying it's not correct. There must be an investigation to determine the dependents of the deceased as she cannot be the only one."
According to Sibuyi, the nomination form only includes a person's wishes, which is just a guide, but the law is clear when it comes to the issues of not leaving dependents of the deceased on the streets.
Sibuyi said Tamara needs to be protected now as she needs money to pay for her tuition fees at the University of Cape Town, where she is doing her first year in medicine.
Tamara has in the meantime asked for R40,000 monthly living expenses and a further R127,990 for her tuition fees while the issue of beneficiaries is still being ventilated in court.
"We are actually defending Mabuza himself, knowing him as a lawmaker. He would want his children to be taken care of," Sibuya said.
Judge Johannes Hendrickus Roelofse postponed the judgment to Tuesday next week, placing orders to Alexforbes to file an affidavit clarifying their policy in line with the constitution considering section 37 of estates of the deceased.
"I cannot make a judgment with discrepancies on the policy clauses and right of estates. Hence the court makes the order that before 4pm on Friday, September 26, Alexforbes should file that affidavit.
"The applicant (Tamara Silinda) should also file their affidavit not later than Monday September 20 for the court to give the judgment on Tuesday, September 30," said Roelofse.
Outside court, Mabuza's sister Zandile Mabuza said as a family they accept the court's decision and also want their brother's children to equally benefit from his estate.
"As the family we understand what the court is saying and the application brought by our niece Tamara. She also needs to benefit from her father's estate ... and we are hoping the court with do justice come Tuesday," said Zandile.
SowetanLIVE
Family fights over late deputy president Mabuza's R44m pension
IN PICS | Farewell to Mabuza: 'Unity in the ANC will allow his spirit to rest in peace'
National mourning period declared for former deputy president DD Mabuza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos