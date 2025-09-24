News

IN PICS | Heritage Day celebrations highlight our culture, community spirit

By Antonio Muchave and Veli Nhlapo - 24 September 2025 - 19:07
Chef Lucia Mthiyane, Malumfoodie, and Perseverance Mguni at the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Chef Lucia Mthiyane, Malumfoodie, and Perseverance Mguni at the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Image: Antonio Muchave

On September 24 2025, Heritage Day was celebrated across Gauteng, with communities coming together to honour SA’s rich cultural traditions. At Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, attendees enjoyed food, music, and festivities in support of the day.

The proceeds of every ticket sold went to the Imbumba Foundation, a non-profit organisation that uplifts the lives of young people through education, empowerment and health, and supports programmes such as Caring4Girls and Trek4Mandela.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation, in partnership with Mogale City through the Westrand District Municipality, hosted Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex in Kagiso.

This year’s event was held under the theme “Reimagine our Heritage Institutions for a New Era”, highlighting the importance of heritage as a foundation for a socially responsive, technologically innovative, and economically inclusive future.

These celebrations showcased the vibrancy of South African culture and brought communities together in reflection, celebration, and unity.

Amanda Ndaba and Zandi Mabanda sharing smiles at the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Amanda Ndaba and Zandi Mabanda sharing smiles at the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Kate Kwakane wearing a vibrant traditional shirt at the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Kate Kwakane wearing a vibrant traditional shirt at the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Florence Seete, Samantha Sethosa, and Omphile More enjoying the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Florence Seete, Samantha Sethosa, and Omphile More enjoying the Heritage Day braai celebration, September 24, 2025.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Ntando performing at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex, September 24, 2025.
Ntando performing at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex, September 24, 2025.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Avela Mrwatjana and Dimpho Timati enjoying the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex, September 24, 2025.
Avela Mrwatjana and Dimpho Timati enjoying the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex, September 24, 2025.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mashudo Ndou at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex, September 24, 2025.
Mashudo Ndou at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex, September 24, 2025.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Dikeledi Mpeko at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex.
Dikeledi Mpeko at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ziyanda Mkhize, Lindokuhle Mkhonza, and Mphile Thwala in traditional attire at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex.
Ziyanda Mkhize, Lindokuhle Mkhonza, and Mphile Thwala in traditional attire at the Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SowetanLIVE

Spice up your Heritage Day braai with a scrumptious Sheba sauce

A Heritage Day celebration is never complete without the traditional braai - and the all important Sheba sauce.
S Mag
1 day ago

Expat keeps Mzansi ties alive with bakery bread

When many South Africans look abroad in search of better work opportunities, Nomzamo Steven chose a different path.
Jobs
2 weeks ago

'Attack on rights': AfriForum slams EFF motion to demolish Afrikaner statues

Afrikaner rights group AfriForum says it will do everything in its power to oppose “anti-white hate” by the EFF after a motion to demolish Afrikaner ...
News
1 day ago

OPINION | To truly honour our ancestors, we must ensure our heritage is healing, instead of being harmful

These spiritual instructions often ignore the root causes of joblessness, broken health-care systems, and fractured relationships, all stemming from ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor