On September 24 2025, Heritage Day was celebrated across Gauteng, with communities coming together to honour SA’s rich cultural traditions. At Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, attendees enjoyed food, music, and festivities in support of the day.
The proceeds of every ticket sold went to the Imbumba Foundation, a non-profit organisation that uplifts the lives of young people through education, empowerment and health, and supports programmes such as Caring4Girls and Trek4Mandela.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation, in partnership with Mogale City through the Westrand District Municipality, hosted Heritage Day celebrations at the Kagiso Sports Complex in Kagiso.
This year’s event was held under the theme “Reimagine our Heritage Institutions for a New Era”, highlighting the importance of heritage as a foundation for a socially responsive, technologically innovative, and economically inclusive future.
These celebrations showcased the vibrancy of South African culture and brought communities together in reflection, celebration, and unity.
IN PICS | Heritage Day celebrations highlight our culture, community spirit
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Antonio Muchave
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
