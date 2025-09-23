I want the man who ordered the hit, says wife of murdered Richmond municipal manager

“I wish he could rot in jail because he is a danger to society and I hope the police are still coming for the mastermind who sent the killer.”
That was the reaction of Silindile Sithole, widow of slain Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole after her husband's killer, Sabelo Phewa, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday.
Phewa, 34, who was responsible for the 2017 murder of the municipal official, was sentenced by Durban high court judge Rithy Singh for Sithole's death as well as the murder of Amos Ngcobo, also in 2017.
She also sentenced him to:
- five years for the attempted murder of Const Bongani Ngema;
- 15 years for possession of illegal firearms; and
- five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.
Sithole said apprehending the mastermind would ensure others would not be victims.
Phewa’s lack of remorse was also something that frustrated Sithole.
“He has not shown remorse. It proves he had been sent by someone to commit the crime. The two were not known to each other. My husband was a valued member of the community,” said Sithole.
She described the hellish experience of losing her husband and having to contend with the protracted trial which often saw Phewa changing legal representatives.
“I have been in and out of doctors rooms and psychiatric hospitals. They kept changing investigators and at times I felt like I was not being updated. But the police did help in the end,” said Sithole.
Her husband was shot dead at the Richmond licensing office while on his way to attend a meeting with the council. At the time he was investigating alleged fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt Col Robert Netshiunda attributed the sentencing to the hard work of the political killings task team.
“It goes to show that the team is capacitated by experienced investigators and detectives who can solve difficult and complex cases. This murder was inherited in 2018. It was almost a cold case but today we are celebrating a life sentence,” said Netshiunda.
He said this sentence should serve as a warning to like-minded individuals.
“If you commit a crime you will serve some time. As a result of our experienced team, Phewa was arrested for another offence and was linked through ballistics.”
Richmond mayor Melikhaya Ngcongo, who was present in court, welcomed the sentence.
“This will bring emotional closure to Sithole's family who is hardest hit by the loss. We and the community are still reeling,” said Ngcongo.
He credited Sithole for having steered the municipality to achieve a clean audit from the auditor-general.
“He left a bold mark. Under Sithole the municipality had sound financial management systems and a sound administration,” said Ngcongo.
“He was a great man and a committed man who loved the municipality. He also left a mark by creating sustainable community development projects.”
Sithole was born and bred in the Midlands municipality.
Singh chastised Phewa for maintaining his innocence despite the court finding him guilty of the crime.
“Murder is an extreme offence,” she said.
She said the victim impact statements from Sithole’s wife and his sister Sibongile Sithole demonstrated the immense loss to the family and community.
TimesLIVE
I want the man who ordered the hit, says wife of murdered Richmond municipal manager
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
“I wish he could rot in jail because he is a danger to society and I hope the police are still coming for the mastermind who sent the killer.”
That was the reaction of Silindile Sithole, widow of slain Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole after her husband's killer, Sabelo Phewa, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday.
Phewa, 34, who was responsible for the 2017 murder of the municipal official, was sentenced by Durban high court judge Rithy Singh for Sithole's death as well as the murder of Amos Ngcobo, also in 2017.
She also sentenced him to:
Sithole said apprehending the mastermind would ensure others would not be victims.
Phewa’s lack of remorse was also something that frustrated Sithole.
“He has not shown remorse. It proves he had been sent by someone to commit the crime. The two were not known to each other. My husband was a valued member of the community,” said Sithole.
She described the hellish experience of losing her husband and having to contend with the protracted trial which often saw Phewa changing legal representatives.
“I have been in and out of doctors rooms and psychiatric hospitals. They kept changing investigators and at times I felt like I was not being updated. But the police did help in the end,” said Sithole.
Her husband was shot dead at the Richmond licensing office while on his way to attend a meeting with the council. At the time he was investigating alleged fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt Col Robert Netshiunda attributed the sentencing to the hard work of the political killings task team.
“It goes to show that the team is capacitated by experienced investigators and detectives who can solve difficult and complex cases. This murder was inherited in 2018. It was almost a cold case but today we are celebrating a life sentence,” said Netshiunda.
He said this sentence should serve as a warning to like-minded individuals.
“If you commit a crime you will serve some time. As a result of our experienced team, Phewa was arrested for another offence and was linked through ballistics.”
Richmond mayor Melikhaya Ngcongo, who was present in court, welcomed the sentence.
“This will bring emotional closure to Sithole's family who is hardest hit by the loss. We and the community are still reeling,” said Ngcongo.
He credited Sithole for having steered the municipality to achieve a clean audit from the auditor-general.
“He left a bold mark. Under Sithole the municipality had sound financial management systems and a sound administration,” said Ngcongo.
“He was a great man and a committed man who loved the municipality. He also left a mark by creating sustainable community development projects.”
Sithole was born and bred in the Midlands municipality.
Singh chastised Phewa for maintaining his innocence despite the court finding him guilty of the crime.
“Murder is an extreme offence,” she said.
She said the victim impact statements from Sithole’s wife and his sister Sibongile Sithole demonstrated the immense loss to the family and community.
TimesLIVE
Richmond municipal manager’s killer set to hear sentence
Double life sentence for Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole's hitman
KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos