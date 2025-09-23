WATCH | Zille vows to cut Joburg’s ‘top-heavy’ bureaucracy

She pointed to the DA-run Western Cape as an example, saying there were higher investments and job creation, with unemployment 10 percentage points lower than in other provinces.

Asked whether black-owned businesses in Joburg should be concerned if she became mayor, Zille responded: “What people need to understand is we will run the processes honestly. People have to compete and they have to be able to provide a service at the standard required [and] at a price that is competitive.”

She criticised wasteful spending in Joburg, saying residents were tired of contractors who failed to deliver.

“Joburg residents don’t want millions to go to a contractor who doesn’t have the capacity to finish the job and walks off with the job halfway [done], but has to get paid again. That is how a city goes bankrupt, and it doesn’t serve the residents.”

Looking ahead to the local government elections, which must be held at the latest between November 2 2026 and January 30 2027, Zille said her best-case scenario would be an outright DA victory, though she admitted that was “very rare and unlikely”.

“We have to be at least bigger than the ANC and as big as we can possibly be. We cannot say now who is going to get the balance of power until people vote.”

Zille also drew a firm line against working with the EFF. She said in 2016, then Joburg mayor and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba did a deal with the EFF to vote him in.

“Everyone in the DA knows I was dead opposed [to it]. I said this is the kiss of death because if you rely on the EFF to put you in power, you are going to rely on the EFF to keep you there, and the EFF is not going to do that for free.

“They are going to demand their pound of flesh, and when you’re in office and you want to stay in office, you are going to be feeding that crocodile all the time, and that crocodile will never get full, and that is exactly what happened.”

Zille also predicted that Mashaba would lose support in the local government elections.