WATCH | Zille vows to cut Joburg’s ‘top-heavy’ bureaucracy

Zille vows to cut Joburg's 'top-heavy' bureaucracy
DA’s mayoral candidate criticises Joburg’s financial mismanagement
DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has vowed to slash duplicated senior positions in the city if she is voted to take charge of the city.
In an interview with IN THE KNOW with Sowetan, Zille – who has previously said the city spends too much on salaries – said while front-line service delivery jobs would not be cut, the municipality was “very top-heavy”.
“They have duplicated [positions] across a number of functions so that all the entities [are] nice places for cadres to go and extract the money, like at Eskom and other places. They have created a whole lot of top positions, [with people] earning top dollars [but] who are all doing each other’s jobs,” Zille said.
“What we have to do is rationalise at the top so that there aren’t so many people who are trying to manipulate tenders and contracts and earning fat salaries, and earning fat fees for attending meetings.
“I cannot believe that the water boards sometimes get R100,000 per person per meeting. That is insane. That kind of thing has to stop. I do not want to and will not cut front-line services. Every time you ask a top manager to cut employment costs, they always start cutting the [low-paid] workers. What we need is to keep the front-line services, build the front-line services [and] rationalise all the duplication at the top,” she said.
Zille, whose party is opposed to BBBEE in its current form, said the biggest transformation for South Africans was access to jobs.
She pointed to the DA-run Western Cape as an example, saying there were higher investments and job creation, with unemployment 10 percentage points lower than in other provinces.
Asked whether black-owned businesses in Joburg should be concerned if she became mayor, Zille responded: “What people need to understand is we will run the processes honestly. People have to compete and they have to be able to provide a service at the standard required [and] at a price that is competitive.”
She criticised wasteful spending in Joburg, saying residents were tired of contractors who failed to deliver.
“Joburg residents don’t want millions to go to a contractor who doesn’t have the capacity to finish the job and walks off with the job halfway [done], but has to get paid again. That is how a city goes bankrupt, and it doesn’t serve the residents.”
Looking ahead to the local government elections, which must be held at the latest between November 2 2026 and January 30 2027, Zille said her best-case scenario would be an outright DA victory, though she admitted that was “very rare and unlikely”.
“We have to be at least bigger than the ANC and as big as we can possibly be. We cannot say now who is going to get the balance of power until people vote.”
Zille also drew a firm line against working with the EFF. She said in 2016, then Joburg mayor and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba did a deal with the EFF to vote him in.
“Everyone in the DA knows I was dead opposed [to it]. I said this is the kiss of death because if you rely on the EFF to put you in power, you are going to rely on the EFF to keep you there, and the EFF is not going to do that for free.
“They are going to demand their pound of flesh, and when you’re in office and you want to stay in office, you are going to be feeding that crocodile all the time, and that crocodile will never get full, and that is exactly what happened.”
Zille also predicted that Mashaba would lose support in the local government elections.
Clean water, a reliable electricity supply and regular waste removal are among the priorities DA Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says she will focus on if elected. Zille was speaking during an interview with IN THE KNOW with Sowetan on Monday.
