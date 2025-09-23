WATCH | Obesity the biggest driver of type 2 diabetes – experts

Obesity is not just a weight issue; it is the biggest driver of type 2 diabetes and the many deadly complications that come with it.
This is according to leading experts at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress in Vienna, Austria, last week.
Senior vice-president of clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs for international operations at Novo Nordisk, Dr Yan Cai, said obesity was the root cause of diabetes and affected about 1-billion people around the world.
She said one in 10 people suffers from type 2 diabetes worldwide, and this can be attributed to poor lifestyle choices and lack of exercise.
Cai said that anti-obesity drugs such as Semaglutide could help to control blood sugar levels and curb “food noise”, which is the obsessive and intrusive thoughts about food and eating.
She said there were plans to make the weight-loss drug more accessible.
Dr Lebohang Pitso, an endocrinologist from Bloemfontein in the Free State, who also attended the meeting, agreed, saying that obesity was particularly severe among women.
“In SA, two-thirds of women are either overweight or obese,” Pitso told Sowetan. “Among men, abdominal obesity is common, but culturally a mokhaba [big stomach] is still seen as a sign of wealth, health or masculinity. That is a dangerous misconception. Obesity brings with it serious diseases – sleep apnoea, strokes, heart disease, and diabetes.”
Pitso said diabetes was also affecting children and teenagers, adding that South Africans needed to be screened earlier, especially those with a family history of diabetes.
“Early detection through screening is critical. Obesity leads to diabetes, and diabetes leads to complications. The earlier we catch the disease, the sooner we can intervene,” he said.
Pitso said too many patients were only diagnosed when complications had already set in.
“A good number of patients with type 2 diabetes, in particular, are diagnosed [only] when they have a complication. For example, they may present with a stroke or leg amputation, and only then is it discovered that they have diabetes."
Dr Jayseelan Naidu, a specialist physician from Joburg, said the prevalence of obesity in SA is already driving a heavy burden of type 2 diabetes.
“SA has a high prevalence of people who are overweight or so-called obese, predominantly more females compared to men. We find that there is a large burden of type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance associated with that. Diabetes, as we know, can cause a lot of problems, including eye, kidney, and heart disease, and it also increases the risk of strokes. There is a whole host of things associated with poor diabetic control,” Naidu said.
A study on the role of type 2 diabetes in shaping multimorbidity progression (a progressive increase in the number of chronic conditions over time), which was presented at the meeting, supported Naidu's comment.
The study suggested that type 2 diabetes may accelerate the development of multiple chronic diseases, especially in the early stages.
Dr Jie Zhang from the Steno Diabetes Centre Aarhus in Denmark presented her findings showing that people with type 2 diabetes move faster towards multiple chronic conditions, including heart and kidney disease, as well as depression, compared to those who are not diabetic.
“Our results highlight type 2 diabetes as a key factor in multimorbidity. Public health and care strategies need to account for the evolving nature of multimorbidity and recognise the dynamic role of diabetes in accelerating this process,” Zhang said.
*Chabalala was a guest of Novo Nordisk at the 61st European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Austria, Vienna.
