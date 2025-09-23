The fraudulent message, sent by an individual claiming to be “T Kuduza,” requests applicants to pay fees in exchange for bypassing parts of the recruitment process.
According to the JMPD, the scam offers “options” for desperate applicants, including:
- R2,500 for a second attempt at the wall jump assessment;
- R5,000 for a “priority option” to skip to the psychological test stage; and
- R7,000 for an “advanced selection option” to proceed directly to the interview stage.
“The JMPD wishes to state unequivocally this is a scam. The department does not charge fees for recruitment, assessments or any part of the application process. All official JMPD communications will come from official channels and will never request payment via informal methods such Cash Send or eWallet.”
The JMPD internal affairs unit is investigating to track down the individual behind the scam. Anyone who has received the fraudulent message or has been a victim of the scam is urged to report it.
Job seekers beware: JMPD recruitment scam demands up to R7,000
Image: JMPD
The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) has issued a stern warning to the public about a fraudulent recruitment scam targeting people who want to join the department.
The JMPD said it has been made aware of a WhatsApp message circulating under the guise of a “last chance physical assessment” at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Roodepoort.
“The scam involves a message sent via WhatsApp falsely inviting applicants to a ‘last chance physical assessment’,” said the JMPD.
Image: JMPD
