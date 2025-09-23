A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident took place on Monday.
“Police received a complaint of a stabbing in Midrand. On arrival police found a man with a stab wound on the upper body. The victim was certified dead on the scene.
“Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a woman who was reported to be the girlfriend of the deceased,” said Masondo
Greater Giyani mayor Thandi Zitha said the murder has left the municipality reeling as she expressed her shock and described the incident as another painful reminder of gender-based violence.
“We woke up to the devastating news of the passing of our employee Xichavo Ntsanwisi, 31, who allegedly died at the hands of his girlfriend after she fatally stabbed him,” she said.
Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend
Image: Supplied
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident took place on Monday.
“Police received a complaint of a stabbing in Midrand. On arrival police found a man with a stab wound on the upper body. The victim was certified dead on the scene.
“Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a woman who was reported to be the girlfriend of the deceased,” said Masondo
Greater Giyani mayor Thandi Zitha said the murder has left the municipality reeling as she expressed her shock and described the incident as another painful reminder of gender-based violence.
“We woke up to the devastating news of the passing of our employee Xichavo Ntsanwisi, 31, who allegedly died at the hands of his girlfriend after she fatally stabbed him,” she said.
The tragedy highlights the deepening crisis of violence in South African society, said Zitha.
“This is a sad moment that reflects the severity of a society plagued by violence. We urge law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for Xichavo.”
On behalf of the municipality, Zitha conveyed condolences to Ntsanwisi’s family, relatives and friends: “They are not alone in mourning the loss of this young life that was brutally cut short.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Joburg scientist's murder: Mom emotionally broken, daughter battling to cope, says uncle
Three life covers taken out on slain domestic worker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos