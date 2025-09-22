Four pupils injured in scholar transport accident in KZN

“Representatives of the vehicle testing association have handed over to me a video of learners pushing another broken-down minibus taxi. Clearly, some scholar transport drivers and operators in Pietermaritzburg are enjoying virtual impunity for the violation of traffic rules,” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has vowed to have all scholar transport in the province “thoroughly inspected” to stem the surge in accidents involving minibus taxis ferrying pupils.
This is after another scholar transport accident in which four pupils were injured in Northdale in Pietermaritzburg on Monday. The driver fled the scene. This is the third incident in Pietermaritzburg in less than two weeks.
In another accident, five pupils died when a minibus they were travelling in crashed into the Senzokuhle preschool in Imbali township last week. A day after that accident, another scholar transport accident took place on the same road but no one was injured.
“Only two days after a very heartbreaking funeral of Mthobisi Khambule and three other learners who died in a scholar transport crash, I have just received another report informing me about another school transport accident in Pietemaritzburg, Northdale,” said Duma.
“Representatives of the vehicle testing association have handed over to me a video of learners pushing another broken-down minibus taxi. Clearly, some scholar transport drivers and operators in Pietermaritzburg are enjoying virtual impunity for the violation of traffic rules,” he said.
Duma said the department was left with no option but to take drastic action to deal with the problem.
“I have mandated the department to work with all municipalities under Umgungundlovu district to ensure the audit of private scholar transport. Importantly, we will work with the department of education, school governing bodies, the South African National Taxi Council and other key role players to ensure that learning is not disrupted in any way,” said Duma.
He said the department was seeking to establish who issued roadworthiness certificates to some minibus taxis despite clear signs of road unworthiness, adding that those responsible would be arrested.
Duma said the department planned to introduce reforms aimed at:
• Strengthening legislation governing the taxi and scholar transport industry, with clear provisions on driver vetting, vehicle standards and operational oversight,
• Enforcing stricter compliance and accountability measures across the province, supported by transparent reporting and independent audits,
• Requiring biannual certificates of roadworthiness for all heavy passenger vehicles, replacing the current annual requirement, and
• Ensuring all minibuses in the province are inspected at accredited municipal or private testing centres, and in alignment with their designated route permits.
