Fochville residents block streets in protest over month-long water outage

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 23 September 2025 - 13:20
Streets in Fochville on Johannesburg’s West Rand were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres on Tuesday as residents protested against a water outage that has stretched for more than a month.

The “Total Shutdown March” was supported by political parties, local organisations and residents.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes as the march was causing major traffic disruptions at the N12 and R500 intersection.

According to Moiketsi Ntilane, a proportional representative councillor for Merafong Agents of Change, the crisis stems from Rand Water’s decision to restrict supply to the Merafong municipality by 40% after the municipality repeatedly failed to honour payment agreements.

“Fochville has gone without water for more than a month. Families are suffering, schools and clinics are disrupted, and yet millions are being channeled to consultants instead of fixing the crisis,” said Ntilane.

He said the municipality, led by manager Dumisani Mabuza, reported water losses of 42.22% in August, leaving residents with less than 18% of their usual supply.

“This is a humanitarian crisis created by incompetence and corruption,” said Ntilane.

He accused Mabuza and his associate Ntokozo Gubevu, who oversees electricity and water in the municipality, of failing residents. “Neither lives in Merafong so they don’t experience the suffering they have caused,” he said.

Residents at the protest voiced frustration over the lack of basic services.

Nomvula Khanye, a mother of three, said: “We queue at tankers every day, sometimes until late at night and go home with empty buckets. Our children cannot go to school. It feels like nobody cares.”

Resident Thabo Mokoena said the community is tired of promises: “We are told every week the water will come back but nothing changes. Protesting is the only way we can get attention.”

Ntilane criticised executive mayor Nozuko Best for failing to act decisively. “By protecting the municipal manager, the mayor has allowed the crisis to spiral out of control, leaving communities abandoned.” 

