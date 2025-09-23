Double life sentence for Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole's hitman

The crime had exhibited “repugnance and the court has to satisfy the retribution and deterrence”, she said, adding that Sithole was a valuable member of society who was respected and mourned by residents
“The community has been left poorer.”
It was clear Sithole and Ngcobo had been mercilessly shot, she said. An eyewitness in the Sithole murder told the court how the municipal manager was shot in cold blood, while Mavis Mbutho described how the gunfire that ended Ngcobo's life had left a “ cloud of smoke”.
“Phewa had no mercy. Both these acts were driven by greed,” said Singh.
Regarding the attempted murder of Ngema in February 2018, Singh said Phewa had demonstrated a lack of remorse.
“You [Phewa] thought about fleeing. You were not concerned as to who got injured. You did not think for a second who may be injured. The only fleeting explanation was that you did not believe there were police officers. This was evil and vicious behaviour.”
The case was taken over by the political killings task team in 2018, which led to Phewa's arrest. The firearm found in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be linked to several other murders, including Ngcobo, whose wife had ordered his hit. She turned state witness and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
Convicted hitman Sabelo Phewa, who was responsible for the 2017 murder of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole, was sentenced to two life terms in prison on Tuesday.
Phewa, 34, was sentenced by Durban high court judge Rithy Singh for Sithole's death as well as the murder of Amos Ngcobo, also in 2017.
She also sentenced him to:
Sithole was shot dead at the Richmond licensing office while on his way to attend a meeting with the council. At the time he was investigating fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.
“It’s the duty of the law to promote law and order. I have serious concerns about the crime in this country,” said Singh.
The case was taken over by the political killings task team in 2018, which led to Phewa's arrest. The firearm found in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be linked to several other murders, including Ngcobo, whose wife had ordered his hit. She turned state witness and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
Former DA uMgungundlovu East constituency chair Dean Macpherson described Sithole as a crusader against corruption in the corruption-riddled municipality.
Singh, who sat with an assessor in the case, also ruled the sentences should run concurrently.
Throughout the court proceedings, a defiant Phewa maintained his innocence. State advocate Nhlanhla Shange, however, had urged the court not to depart from the minimum prescribed sentences for all five offences.
Singh said the parole board should consult with the Sithole and Ngcobo families on when they deem him fit for parole.
Phewa was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
“Well done to the SAPS political killings task team for cracking this case and ensuring a lengthy conviction for the hitman. Through this case we were able to link and solve other cases such as the murder of Amos Ngcobo,” said police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
“The number of life sentences secured by the task team is now more than 30 — secured for several hitmen and hit orderers. Well done and may you continue to provide answers and closure to other families.”
