A water leak that has not been properly fixed for more than 20 years is starting to flood some homes, forcing residents to spend money on trying to channel the water to flow onto the street.
Mpho Mahlangu, 22, of Diepkloof, Soweto, said the leak started in 2003 and worsened four years later.
She said the city had been out to their area several times but the leak was never properly fixed.
This has led to her driveway on Immink Drive being eroded, with her family having to replaster the entire pavement but this has not solved their problem.
“At some point they came, and the leak stopped for a day or two, but soon the water started flowing again through the cracks. The leak got really bad when it eroded our driveway. We called Joburg Water again, and though they came, the pipe kept leaking even afterwards. It’s been fixed six or seven times, but never properly.
“Every time we report it, they promise it’s going to be sorted out. It feels like they are just patching things instead of replacing the pipe. What frustrates us the most is that while water runs down the street day and night, there are weeks when we don’t have running taps in the house. How can we live like this?”
A mattress shop owner on the same street, who asked not to be named, said when the municipality attempted to fix the leak, it created new problems.
Decades-old water leak floods homes
Frustrated families pay for City's failure to properly fix leaking pipes
Image: Thulani Mbele
“The excess water from the pipe started flowing into our [homes] driveways and businesses. We had to make a narrow channel ourselves to redirect the water to the road because the drainage system was blocked.. This is money and resources going to waste. It gets worse when it rains because then the water has no place to go but to flood the yards. We are told to save water, but Joburg Water itself can’t save the water flowing from its own infrastructure,” he said.
On Friday, department of water and sanitation director-general Sean Phillips said the problem lies in the leaks of municipalities.
“Rand Water is supplying enough water to Gauteng municipalities, but they [councils] need to reduce leaks and invest in infrastructure. The average non-revenue water (NRW) for Gauteng is 49%, and around 45% in the City of Johannesburg,” he said.
Parliament has given Joburg mayor Dada Morero 14 days to produce an action plan to fix water shortages.
In Mofolo North, Soweto, Themba-Jaco Nxele said the water leak problem stretched back decades.
“The pipe was installed in 1991. It's leaked for so long that it's created its own narrow path of water, even before houses were built on this patch. We constantly have water running down our street, but we’re the ones battling without water,” he said.
In Randburg, at the corner of Gordon Avenue, a resident pointed to water running almost a kilometre down the street, saying it had been flowing for over a year.
“Each time they [Joburg Water] come, it feels like it gets worse.”
