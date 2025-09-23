Children are starving while food rots – DA

"During our oversight inspection at the Ekurhuleni food bank earlier this month, we discovered that the NPO at this bank had been defunded and ordered to vacate the premises. To our surprise, the food bank was still full of much-needed food that was starting to rot. MEC Mazibuko should hang her head in shame for creating an avoidable crisis," said Nt’sekhe.
However, social development has dismissed Nt’sekhe's claims, terming them a "political mileage" and a ploy to be relevant.
"This claim is not only false but also a manipulation of statistics from the Gauteng department of health regarding patients attended to at medical facilities, formal nutrition, all to remain politically relevant.
"We call on businesses and civil society to join us in addressing this issue, including the DA; instead of making political mileage from the suffering of the people, they should make a constructive contribution," said Teddy Gomba, spokesperson for Nkomo-Ralehoko.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said interventions remain in place at the community and primary healthcare level, including breastfeeding promotion, education on infant feeding, supplementary feeding, and therapeutic programmes for children with severe complications.
Moderate and severe acute malnutrition among children under five in Gauteng still persists.
According to the department of health, malnutrition has been fluctuating since 2018 when the number stood at 7.7% (77 children per 1,000) in 2018/19 but fell to zero in 2019/20, and has gradually risen again, peaking at 4.0% in both 2023/24 and 2024/25.
However, severe malnutrition has remained more stable, ranging between 1.5% and 2.5% per 1,000 children, with its highest incidence recorded in 2023/24.
Although the first quarter of 2025 shows a slight dip, thousands of children continue to be affected. Between 2018 and 2025, at least 998 deaths were recorded as a result of malnutrition.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said most affected children had underlying medical conditions and often presented late, with complications such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, TB, HIV/Aids, and sepsis.
Last year alone, Gauteng hospitals reported 2,873 child malnutrition cases, while clinics saw 5,673. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital recorded the highest hospital cases at 150, followed by Leratong with 135 and Rahima Moosa with 101 cases.
At the clinic level, Olivenbosch Extension 13 led with 224 cases, Weilers Farm Clinic in the Vaal with 190, and Hillbrow with 138.
This was revealed by Nkomo-Ralehoko at the legislature.
The DA has accused the Gauteng department of social development of worsening the crisis by centralising food bank operations, leading to “food rotting in storage while children starve”.
"Gauteng department of social development (GDSD) MEC Faith Mazibuko's decision to centralise food bank operations is causing mayhem with hundreds of children under the age of five suffering, and even worse, dying of malnutrition," said DA MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe.
"Most disturbing, however, is that children are starving while food rots in dumped regional food banks. Earlier this year, the DA learnt that food delivered by the GDSD to the West Rand food bank was rotting after the NPO responsible for distribution was denied funding.
