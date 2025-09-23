“History offers numerous examples of cases where the physical suppression of or violence aimed at specific communities was preceded by similar actions.”
Nolutshungu described Botha as a glorified statesman who was a general of violence, a white supremacist and a defender of racial segregation. She said the Kruger statue “sits arrogantly” in Church Square, while the Van Riebeek statue celebrates the colonial conquest of 1652.
The Voortrekker Monument towers in Pretoria are a tribute to white supremacy, she added.
“If, according to the EFF, there is no place for statues of Botha or Kruger or the Voortrekker Monument, the place of the Afrikaner is also in serious jeopardy,” Van Zyl said.
The group attributed the EFF's motion to its demolition culture.
“Politicians who have proven they cannot build anything, such as the EFF, are simply encouraging destruction and violence. Because the EFF has failed to build even one promised school, they are now focusing instead on promises to tear down statues.”
TimesLIVE
'Attack on rights': AfriForum slams EFF motion to demolish Afrikaner statues
Image: Supplied
Afrikaner rights group AfriForum says it will do everything in its power to oppose “anti-white hate” by the EFF after a motion to demolish Afrikaner statues was presented in parliament.
EFF chief whip Nontando Nolutshungu said statues — such as of Louis Botha at parliament, Paul Kruger in Pretoria and Jan van Riebeek in Cape Town — are not symbols of history but “monuments of colonialism” and a reminder of the apartheid regime.
“A statue is never innocent; it is a form of political communication, a claim to space, a declaration of who belongs and who does not,” Nolutshungu said.
“These statues are a celebration of the conquest of Africans. They are trophies erected not to tell history but to legitimise colonial occupation. For the African majority these statues are not history; they are wounds left open. They are symbols that continue to tell us we are conquered, inferior and tolerated in our own land. Heritage must be about dignity and liberation, not humiliation.”
AfriForum said it views the motion as a “direct attack on Afrikaners' rights to exist in the country”.
“The removal of part of the community’s symbols, statues and heritage are a shameless attempt to strip away this group’s identity and right to exist,” AfriForum head of public relations Ernst van Zyl said.
“History offers numerous examples of cases where the physical suppression of or violence aimed at specific communities was preceded by similar actions.”
Nolutshungu described Botha as a glorified statesman who was a general of violence, a white supremacist and a defender of racial segregation. She said the Kruger statue “sits arrogantly” in Church Square, while the Van Riebeek statue celebrates the colonial conquest of 1652.
The Voortrekker Monument towers in Pretoria are a tribute to white supremacy, she added.
“If, according to the EFF, there is no place for statues of Botha or Kruger or the Voortrekker Monument, the place of the Afrikaner is also in serious jeopardy,” Van Zyl said.
The group attributed the EFF's motion to its demolition culture.
“Politicians who have proven they cannot build anything, such as the EFF, are simply encouraging destruction and violence. Because the EFF has failed to build even one promised school, they are now focusing instead on promises to tear down statues.”
TimesLIVE
Changing face and character of SA varsities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos