According to Masemola, the task team was working at a lower level under a provincial commissioner.
“If ever he (Mchunu) found anything wrong with the task team, he could say, 'that task team I think you need to disband it', and we can engage in the terms of why and how and so on...
“But to say, 'disband', but then after saying disband, then you go further to say 'now, now, now', not even tomorrow... I think that is total encroachment into the mandate of the national commissioner in terms of performance of my duty,” he said.
Masemola said the team was established by the interministerial committee, which includes ministers and directors from state security and military, among others.
“It was mandated to ensure that those responsible for political incidents are held to account. Its purpose was to coordinate national and provincial efforts, including intelligence and prosecutorial support against politically motivated violence,” he explained.
WATCH | Mchunu overstepped by disbanding the political killings task team – Masemola
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
National commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the decision by suspended minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the political killings task team was an “encroachment” into his mandate as police commissioner.
Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Monday, Masemola said Mchunu sent him a letter in December, informing him that the services of the task team would no longer be required and that they were of no value in fighting crime.
Masemola said on March 6 they met with Mchunu to present the success of the political task team and to try to “convince” against the disbandment of the team.
According to Masemola, the task team was working at a lower level under a provincial commissioner.
“If ever he (Mchunu) found anything wrong with the task team, he could say, 'that task team I think you need to disband it', and we can engage in the terms of why and how and so on...
“But to say, 'disband', but then after saying disband, then you go further to say 'now, now, now', not even tomorrow... I think that is total encroachment into the mandate of the national commissioner in terms of performance of my duty,” he said.
Masemola said the team was established by the interministerial committee, which includes ministers and directors from state security and military, among others.
“It was mandated to ensure that those responsible for political incidents are held to account. Its purpose was to coordinate national and provincial efforts, including intelligence and prosecutorial support against politically motivated violence,” he explained.
In his testimony last week, Mkhwanazi told the commission that he learnt about the dismissal of the task team through a friend who shared the letter on WhatsApp. He further testified that the letter might be influenced by outsiders, including underworld businesspeople.
Mkhwanazi said when he called Masemola to check the authenticity of the letter, Masemola told him that he had not had the opportunity to look at the contents of the letter because he was on leave at the time.
According to Mkhwanazi, motive to disband the political killings task team was due to the fact that the crime intelligence team in Gauteng had discovered a drug syndicate with the help of 10 members who came from the task team.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Inquiry offers chance to address allegations, push for reform – Masemola
Top cop Masemola to testify at Madlanga commission on Monday
WATCH LIVE | Day 4 of Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos