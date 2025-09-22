News

WATCH | Inquiry offers chance to address allegations, push for reform – Masemola

22 September 2025 - 11:12
National Commissioner of police Gen Fannie Masemola testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the reason he is participating in the Madlanga commission is because such inquiries provide an opportunity to reflect on existing challenges and advocate for reforms.

Masemola commenced his testimony at the commission of inquiry on Monday, which is set to hear allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the justice system.

Such inquiries provide a unique and crucial opportunity not only to respond to the allegations but also to reflect on existing challenges and advocate for meaningful reform,
Fannie Masemola, National police commissioner

In his opening statement, Masemola gave reasons why he felt it was important for him to be at the commission.

“My role as the SAPS commissioner is complex and provocatory in ensuring effectiveness, integrity, and public confidence in the criminal justice system. When a commission of inquiry, such as the Madlanga commission, is convened to investigate matters of national importance, it involves allegations of misconduct, favours in the organisations, and systemic challenges within SAPS. There is no doubt that I must participate.

“Such inquiries provide a unique and crucial opportunity not only to respond to the allegations but also to reflect on existing challenges and advocate for meaningful reform,” Masemola said.

He said his participation shows that he is willing to subject SAPS to vigorous scrutiny and embrace the recommendations that would emerge.

“This approach fosters a culture of accountability,” he said.

The commission continues. 

