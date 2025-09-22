South African National Parks (SANParks) is celebrating 20 years of SANParks Week, providing free access to most of the 21 national parks in the country from September 22 to 28.
This year's commemoration is celebrated under the theme “Inclusive by Nature — Driven by Vision 2040”.
Speaking at the launch on Sunday at the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State, SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello said the week is about more than free entry, highlighting that it's a celebration of accessibility and inclusivity for most South Africans who can't afford to visit national parks.
“I’m reminded why we do this, why we open our gates wide and free,” she said.
“This is not only an event; it is a heartfelt invitation to every South African to reclaim their birthright, to regain the majestic landscapes, the whispering winds of the bushveld and the raw essence of our shared heritage.
“The national parks are not distant treasures reserved for a few. They are natural assets that belong to every South African, and every South African has a right to be included and feel a part of ownership of the parks.”
Sello urged South Africans to take advantage of the opportunity to visit any national park in celebration of the country's rich heritage and nature.
“Sometimes we take the natural assets of South Africa for granted, and we have to remind ourselves that SA is one of the top three mega-diverse countries in the world. The natural assets have to be celebrated.
“We extend the invitation to all South Africans: please visit, engage, but leave no trace. Respect the heritage.”
WATCH | Accessibility and inclusivity: SANParks opens gates for free entry this week
Image: Innocentia Nkadimeng
More than 70,000 people visited national parks during SANParks Week last year. Sello said the goal this year is to increase the number.
Forestry, fisheries, and the environment director-general Nomfundo Tshabalala said this year's theme is driven by SANParks' vision.
“The theme reflects a course of action. It speaks to SANParks' commitment to sustainably manage our country’s natural and cultural treasures and ensure South Africans feel a sense of ownership and belonging in our parks,” Tshabalala said.
She stressed the importance of exposing young people to natural assets at a young age.
“Our parks are a living classroom. We need to be teaching our children from an early age about what our culture means because we have a cultural treasure. We also have economic pillars to ensure local communities benefit and are empowered in a sustainable manner.”
The Golden Gates Highlands National Park features a new interactive scientific and cultural centre called the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretative Centre. It was launched in June and celebrates dinosaurs from Southern Africa, including a herbivore, Massospondylus carinatus, that nested in the area 200-million years ago.
Image: Innocentia Nkadimeng
The centre incorporates the Basotho culture and the myth of “kgodumodumo”, which means a great giant.
“The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretative Centre is a world-class facility,” Tshabalala said.
“It offers visitors a journey back in time, and it showcases the dinosaurs and creatures that once roamed these valleys. It presents SANParks' vision in terms of managing our protected areas and ensuring we continue to discover and learn.”
SANParks board chairperson Pam Yako said the free access initiative has grown significantly.
“When we launched in 2006, the idea was simple yet profound. Two decades later, the impact is clear. Millions of South Africans who may have never had the chance or opportunity to experience the national parks have done so. In this way, the week is not only about access, it’s about inclusivity and shared ownership of our national heritage.”
TimesLIVE
