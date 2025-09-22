Parliament cracks whip on Joburg water crisis

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and Johannesburg Water have been given 14 days to present concrete solutions to alleviate ongoing water supply disruptions that have left communities across the metro battling without reliable access to water.
This follows a tense meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation on Friday, where MPs delivered a stark warning to city officials and water suppliers.
The gathering brought together representatives from Johannesburg Water, Rand Water, the department of water & sanitation and the city's executive leadership.
Morero acknowledged the scale of the crisis but pointed to long-standing structural and financial problems.
He said Joburg requires at least R3bn annually to refurbish water infrastructure, adding that R500m had already been raised through financial markets to help ease the shortfall.
“We have a clear blueprint to turn around water infrastructure. Unfortunately, at present we can only afford to implement parts of that plan, but we are working to raise additional funds,” he said.
In Coronationville, residents said they were caught between short bursts of supply and long hours of dry taps. Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Malcolm Jacobie said water briefly came back for about an hour earlier this week, but pressure was too weak to make any real difference.
“We haven’t been able to do laundry for two weeks. When the water does come, it’s for such a short time and at very low pressure. You can maybe wash dishes or flush toilets, but nothing more,” he said.
He said while water tankers had been increased, they were far from reliable.
“Tankers only come twice a day, in the morning and late afternoon. If you’re at work when they pass, you miss them. It’s not practical and people are left stranded,” Jacobie said.
In neighbouring Westbury, JoJo tanks have been installed to support the community, but residents argue this is no solution to a crisis that has dragged on for weeks.
Clayton Timm said that though four JoJo tanks had been allocated to Westbury and another four to Coronationville, the situation remained dire.
“The water is still switched on and off. We can’t plan our lives around it. The JoJo tanks are there, but they don’t solve the daily pressure of not being able to cook, wash or do laundry. Laundry has become the biggest issue for families here. People are running out of options,” he said.
Parliament cracks whip on Joburg water crisis
Image: Thulani Mbele
A few kilometres away in Soweto, ward councillor for Mapetla, Gift Mathe, said their water situation had marginally improved but remained unacceptable.
“At least taps don’t run dry for two weeks anymore. Now water cuts last three to four hours a day before supply returns later in the afternoon, so people are at least able to do something,” he said.
While Johannesburg Water deployed JoJo tanks and sometimes provided additional supply during funerals, Mathe said distribution was inconsistent.
“Yes, there’s progress, but people are tired of this inconsistent water supply. They are tired of living with these problems over and over again,” he said.
Despite financial hurdles, the parliamentary committee insisted that residents cannot wait any longer. Johannesburg Water and the mayor must return within 14 days with a practical plan that provides consistent relief to communities.
