Critical shortages put lives of SA's diabetic patients at risk

Critical shortages of insulin and glucose test strips in SA’s public healthcare sector are putting the lives of people with diabetes at risk.
That is according to specialist physician, endocrinologist and diabetologist Dr Kumari Naidoo of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, who said the lack of continuity of care has become a major concern.
“Many times, our patients will tell us that their local clinics or their local hospitals have not had a sufficient supply [of insulin and glucose test strips],” she said, explaining that this disruption to continuous care, “is really dangerous, especially when we are dealing with patients with type 1 diabetes who are reliant on insulin for survival.”
Naidoo was speaking on the sidelines of the 61st annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, Austria, where global experts gathered to discuss new ways of preventing and managing the disease.
She said that though patients have machines to test their blood sugar, they could not perform the tests without the glucose strips.
“Very many times our pharmacies in our local government hospital aren’t able to issue the amount of strips that patients need,” and while patients need about 120 strips for a month, “they would be given one bottle with 50 strips and told it would last for three months.
“The effect of that in type 1 diabetes is that what we rely on is knowing what our patients’ sugar is doing throughout the day. Ideally, they should check [sugar levels] at every meal, but not having enough strips means they do not have the information to make those informed decisions ... and the worst-case scenario is they don’t know when their sugar is dangerously high or low.
“When I speak about care, it’s not just medication for managing diabetes, but it is also the tools that diabetic patients have to use for monitoring, such as their glucometers [the machines to check their sugar], as well as the test strips for these machines.
“We are very reliant on monitoring, especially in type 1 diabetes and often we find that at the referral centres or at the local clinics, patients would not have access to the test strips.
“For type 2 diabetes, we rely on tablets and we rely on insulin. The tablets we have access to are metformin, glimepiride and insulin. But if you look at that compared to what is being spoken about at this meeting, which are the newer agents for managing diabetes, such as SGLT2 inhibitors and injectable therapies, like GLP-1 receptor analogues and incretion-based therapies, we are very far off from that in the public sector.”
Naidoo said while the meeting presented what other countries were doing in the fight against the disease it was “sad knowing that when I get back home and I see my patients I am not going to be able to practically translate a lot of this [the latest research] into management, just because we don’t have access to these therapies in the public centre”.
“Continuity of care is not being achieved,” she said, “and in diabetes, continuity is not a luxury; it is life-saving.”
Naidoo said that diabetes care cannot be reduced to sugar control alone.
High blood pressure, cholesterol, weight and liver health all need to be managed early to prevent severe complications.
“If we catch it early and treat it holistically, we can prevent eye complications, kidney failure, strokes and amputations. You totally change the trajectory of the disease,” she said.
Critical shortages put lives of SA's diabetic patients at risk
Specialist says disruption to continuous care poses a serious risk to those on treatment
Image: Tashatuvango
Critical shortages of insulin and glucose test strips in SA’s public healthcare sector are putting the lives of people with diabetes at risk.
That is according to specialist physician, endocrinologist and diabetologist Dr Kumari Naidoo of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, who said the lack of continuity of care has become a major concern.
“Many times, our patients will tell us that their local clinics or their local hospitals have not had a sufficient supply [of insulin and glucose test strips],” she said, explaining that this disruption to continuous care, “is really dangerous, especially when we are dealing with patients with type 1 diabetes who are reliant on insulin for survival.”
Naidoo was speaking on the sidelines of the 61st annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, Austria, where global experts gathered to discuss new ways of preventing and managing the disease.
She said that though patients have machines to test their blood sugar, they could not perform the tests without the glucose strips.
“Very many times our pharmacies in our local government hospital aren’t able to issue the amount of strips that patients need,” and while patients need about 120 strips for a month, “they would be given one bottle with 50 strips and told it would last for three months.
“The effect of that in type 1 diabetes is that what we rely on is knowing what our patients’ sugar is doing throughout the day. Ideally, they should check [sugar levels] at every meal, but not having enough strips means they do not have the information to make those informed decisions ... and the worst-case scenario is they don’t know when their sugar is dangerously high or low.
“When I speak about care, it’s not just medication for managing diabetes, but it is also the tools that diabetic patients have to use for monitoring, such as their glucometers [the machines to check their sugar], as well as the test strips for these machines.
“We are very reliant on monitoring, especially in type 1 diabetes and often we find that at the referral centres or at the local clinics, patients would not have access to the test strips.
“For type 2 diabetes, we rely on tablets and we rely on insulin. The tablets we have access to are metformin, glimepiride and insulin. But if you look at that compared to what is being spoken about at this meeting, which are the newer agents for managing diabetes, such as SGLT2 inhibitors and injectable therapies, like GLP-1 receptor analogues and incretion-based therapies, we are very far off from that in the public sector.”
Naidoo said while the meeting presented what other countries were doing in the fight against the disease it was “sad knowing that when I get back home and I see my patients I am not going to be able to practically translate a lot of this [the latest research] into management, just because we don’t have access to these therapies in the public centre”.
“Continuity of care is not being achieved,” she said, “and in diabetes, continuity is not a luxury; it is life-saving.”
Naidoo said that diabetes care cannot be reduced to sugar control alone.
High blood pressure, cholesterol, weight and liver health all need to be managed early to prevent severe complications.
“If we catch it early and treat it holistically, we can prevent eye complications, kidney failure, strokes and amputations. You totally change the trajectory of the disease,” she said.
Naidoo urged policymakers to rethink their approach and called for investment in diabetes screening, early diagnosis and access to therapies that could save both lives and costs in the long run.
SA faces a high diabetes burden, she said, with about 30% to 40% of the population being overweight, which increases the risk.
Women were a high-risk group and often it develops during pregnancy.
“Even if it resolves after childbirth, those women remain at risk of developing diabetes later in life. Better maternal healthcare and ongoing screening are crucial to retain them in the healthcare system,” Naidoo said.
* Chabalala was a guest of Novo Nordisk at the 61st European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, Austria.
Diabetics must tend to their sight
White bread and white rice a no-go for person with diabetes
Stop glaucoma early and save your sight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos