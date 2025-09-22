Allegations are that the farm was left in Magubane’s care, and he allowed the Mexicans to use it for their illegal activities.
Case against five Mexicans in R350m drug bust postponed to find Spanish interpreter
Image: Supplied
The court case against five Mexicans arrested during a R350m drug bust in Mpumalanga has been postponed to allow the court to find a Spanish interpreter.
Isabel Antonio Quintero Corrales, 36, Hector Manuel Valenzuela Ontiveros, 36, Luis Alberto Osorio Viscarra, 31, Jose Omar Molina Jimenez, 36, and Nicanor Molina Jimenez, 48, appeared at the Volksrust magistrate’s court on Monday.
They were arrested when police raided a farm where the group was manufacturing crystal meth. They appeared in court with Bafana Samson Magubane, a 61-year-old South African who is the caretaker of the Ousehoutklood farm outside Volksrust.
Allegations are that the farm was left in Magubane’s care, and he allowed the Mexicans to use it for their illegal activities.
“The matter was postponed to Friday for the services of the Spanish interpreter,” said Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi.
The suspects were arrested over the weekend after a tip-off from a resident who complained about the foul-smelling odour coming from the farm.
When police pounced, they allegedly found Magubane and the five Mexicans.
“Chemicals, [the] final products of crystal meth, and machinery believed to be used in the drug’s manufacturing were found,” said Nkosi. “Magubane was also found in possession of three 9mm live rounds. He could not produce a firearm licence. He was also charged for the Contravention of the Firearm Control Act of SA.
“The five Mexicans were in possession of their travel documents, which are questionable. The department of home affairs will be brought on board for further investigation,” Nkosi said.
The raid on the Volksrust farm comes after another clandestine laboratory with equipment, chemicals, and final products to the value of more than R50m was recovered at a farm in Standerton in May.
