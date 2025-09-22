Mandla Mthembu, a businessman who shot to fame following his marriage to actress Khanyi Mbau, has passed away after suffering complications related to a stroke.
Businessman Mandla Mthembu dies after stroke complications
Image: Moshe Sekete/Business Day
“His legacy will be remembered by many across the country,” they said.
The family has requested privacy “during this deeply painful time as they mourn the loss of a beloved father, brother, and friend” and said further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared in due course.
At the height of his fame, Mthembu and Mbau liked to show off their wealth, which included two Lamborghinis, two Porsches, a R100,000-a-month rented apartment and boasted about expensive overseas trips.
Mthembu and Mbau later divorced. They share a daughter, Khanukani.
SowetanLIVE
