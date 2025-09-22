News

Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 22 September 2025 - 11:59
Weapons recovered at a flat in Bellville.
Weapons recovered at a flat in Bellville.
Image: SAPS

Eight men have been arrested for being in possession of an arms cache, including AK-47 rifles, pistols and ammunition at a flat in Bellville, Cape Town.

The bust was carried out by members of the Western Cape operational co-ordination combat team during an intelligence-driven search of the premises.

According to preliminary information, the firearms had been transported from KwaZulu-Natal to Cape Town. During the search the members seized six AK-47 rifles and eight 9mm pistols with ammunition. The suspects were unable to produce valid firearm licences or permits for the weapons,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“As a result, eight adult male suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court once they have been formally charged.”

Provincial police management welcomed the arrests, saying the seizure of weapons prevented them being used in crimes.

In other operations at the weekend, police arrested a 22-year-old man in possession of ammunition and a 9mm pistol without a serial number in Brown's Farm. In Delft, police arrested a 27-year-old man with a .38 special revolver and six rounds of ammunition.

TimesLIVE

Police raid uncovers large arms cache and drug stash in Cape Town

Police have seized a large arms cache — including rifles, shotguns, pistols and hand grenades — and drugs while raiding storage facilities in Cape ...
News
6 months ago

19 guns found in Cape Town apartment

An arms cache and a substantial quantity of drugs was found at an apartment in Goodwood, Cape Town at the weekend after the arrest of a motorist ...
News
1 year ago

Private security recovers large cache of ammunition in Verulam, KZN

A tip-off led a team of private security officers to a large cache of live ammunition in Verulam, north of Durban, on Monday night.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life