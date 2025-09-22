Eight men have been arrested for being in possession of an arms cache, including AK-47 rifles, pistols and ammunition at a flat in Bellville, Cape Town.
The bust was carried out by members of the Western Cape operational co-ordination combat team during an intelligence-driven search of the premises.
“According to preliminary information, the firearms had been transported from KwaZulu-Natal to Cape Town. During the search the members seized six AK-47 rifles and eight 9mm pistols with ammunition. The suspects were unable to produce valid firearm licences or permits for the weapons,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.
“As a result, eight adult male suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court once they have been formally charged.”
Provincial police management welcomed the arrests, saying the seizure of weapons prevented them being used in crimes.
In other operations at the weekend, police arrested a 22-year-old man in possession of ammunition and a 9mm pistol without a serial number in Brown's Farm. In Delft, police arrested a 27-year-old man with a .38 special revolver and six rounds of ammunition.
TimesLIVE
Arms cache 'transported from KZN' seized at flat in Cape Town
Image: SAPS
