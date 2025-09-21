Nelisiwe said she received a call from an unknown man saying her daughter had been stabbed and that they were struggling to get her to the hospital.
SowetanLIVE
Woman dies after multiple stabbing sparked by dispute over stand
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“I was stabbed for my stand.”
Those were the last words of Busisiwe Glenda Ngubeni before she slipped into a coma and later died.
The 31-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by a neighbour in a dispute over a piece of land in Green Village informal settlement, Lombardy West.
Ngubeni was stabbed multiple times with a stainless-steel scissors in her spine, stomach, chest, neck, behind her ear, and on the head in the early hours of 26 August. Her mother, Nelisiwe Ngubeni, said the family had long known of tensions between her daughter and the suspect over the ownership of a stand but never thought it would turn deadly.
Nelisiwe said she received a call from an unknown man saying her daughter had been stabbed and that they were struggling to get her to the hospital.
When she finally saw her daughter at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital she was barely conscious.
“The only words she uttered were: ‘Her neighbour stabbed me for my stand,’ and after that, she never spoke again,” Nelisiwe said. Ngubeni slipped into a coma and died three days later, on 29 August.
The family said their grief has been worsened by police failures. Nelisiwe tried to open a case at Sandringham police station the day after the stabbing, but was told police could not register it without a statement from her daughter.
“I explained she was in a coma and might never wake up, but they refused. They denied me a chance to open a case for my child,” she said.
It was only last Tuesday, more than a week later, that the family succeeded in opening a case. At the station, they claim they also discovered the alleged suspect had opened a case against Ngubeni, though they don’t know its contents.
Nelisiwe, the suspect, confessed to her that he had attacked her daughter and promised to hand himself over to the police but she claims he has not been arrested and has been seen walking freely in the community.
“He took my daughter’s life over land, and now we live in fear he could come after us,” Nelisiwe said.
