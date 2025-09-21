News

Tow-truck driver dies in crash in KZN

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 21 September 2025 - 17:45
A tow truck driver died after an accident in Nottingham Road.
A tow truck driver died after an accident in Nottingham Road.
Image: Supplied

A tow-truck driver died after crashing his vehicle on the P147 road in Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said its K9 Unit was dispatched to the P147 in Nottingham Road for reports of a serious accident involving a tow truck.

“On arrival, paramedics found that the tow truck had sustained extensive damage after crashing. The driver, who was the only occupant, was found outside the vehicle in a critical condition,” said Robertson.

He said crews immediately initiated advanced life support care and resuscitation efforts on the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” said Robertson.

He said authorities were in attendance and would be investigating the cause of the accident.

TimesLIVE

Fifth pupil dies in PMB scholar transport crash

A grade 9 pupil who was critically injured when a minibus taxi veered off a road, struck a tree and crashed into an Imbali creche last week, has died.
News
2 days ago

20 pupils injured in KZN minibus taxi crash, driver on the run

The accident is the third involving scholar transport vehicles in the Umgungundlovu district within four days.
News
6 days ago

Driver of taxi that crashed into creche didn't jump out before impact, say some survivors

Conflicting versions have emerged regarding the driver of a scholar taxi that crashed into a creche on Thursday, with claims he might have jumped out ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway