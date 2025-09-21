“The public will be able to follow the hearing via live stream on the commission’s website, as well as various radio, television, news and social media platforms,” Michaels said.
“Those who want to attend the hearing should bring along a valid ID or driver’s licence, and no weapons will be permitted on the commission’s premises,” he warned.
Masemola’s testimony comes after that of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last week.
SowetanLIVE
Top cop Masemola to testify at Madlanga commission on Monday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is expected to testify on Monday before the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.
The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, confirmed that Masemola would appear before the panel at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where the inquiry is being held.
