Mexicans arrested in R350m drug bust are in SA illegally - Mpumalanga MEC

Macie was speaking to Sowetan in Volksrust on Sunday where the five Mexican nationals, a Nigeria man and a Malawian national, were found to have allegedly turned a former traditional beer factory into a drug manufacturing hub.
The Nigerian and the Malawian fled when police pounced and are still on the run.
“We have seen that the five Mexicans came into the country in January and started building this factory, which is so big. We found out that the accused's status of being in the country was illegal.
“Apart from being charged with drug manufacturing, they will also face contravention of the immigration laws.
“The laws allowing people to enter in the country should be tightened because we cannot have people coming all the way from Mexico to do crime here,” said Macie.
On Friday, a multidisciplinary team of the police shutdown what was believed to have been operational since January after a tip.
According Macie, this was after the person reported a foul smell coming from the factory on a farm.
“When our team investigated and found that there's a crystal methamphetamine factory inside.
“In the process, our officers arrested five Mexican nationals and a South African who was found to be the caretaker of the farm. Preliminary investigations suggest that the owner of the farm died years back and the wife of the deceased handed all to the caretaker, who is alleged to have let the accused produce drugs in it. This is the biggest bust which is estimated at a street value of R350m.”
Macie also said that as part of dealing with crimes of this nature, they are going to audit farms and check what is being produced there.
“If you check here, this is a farm which was not operational and that's the same thing at Standerton, where in April we found a lab with drugs worth R20m. This shows abandoned farms might have been used for illegal things, that's why we aim to have local municipalities working with the police to audit all farms and check what they are dealing with,” said Macie.
Provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said they have deployed more police to deal with drug manufacturing cases.
Mexicans arrested in R350m drug bust are in SA illegally - Mpumalanga MEC
Image: Mandla Khoza
The five Mexicans who were arrested during a R350m drug bust in Mpumalanga were in the country illegally, as investigations show that they came into the country in January and stayed on even though their time in SA had expired.
This was revealed by Mpumalanga MEC for community safety security and liaisons Jackie Macie who said more needs to be done to tighten immigration laws in the country after foreign nationals were arrested in a R350m drug bust.
Macie was speaking to Sowetan in Volksrust on Sunday where the five Mexican nationals, a Nigeria man and a Malawian national, were found to have allegedly turned a former traditional beer factory into a drug manufacturing hub.
The Nigerian and the Malawian fled when police pounced and are still on the run.
“We have seen that the five Mexicans came into the country in January and started building this factory, which is so big. We found out that the accused's status of being in the country was illegal.
“Apart from being charged with drug manufacturing, they will also face contravention of the immigration laws.
“The laws allowing people to enter in the country should be tightened because we cannot have people coming all the way from Mexico to do crime here,” said Macie.
On Friday, a multidisciplinary team of the police shutdown what was believed to have been operational since January after a tip.
According Macie, this was after the person reported a foul smell coming from the factory on a farm.
“When our team investigated and found that there's a crystal methamphetamine factory inside.
“In the process, our officers arrested five Mexican nationals and a South African who was found to be the caretaker of the farm. Preliminary investigations suggest that the owner of the farm died years back and the wife of the deceased handed all to the caretaker, who is alleged to have let the accused produce drugs in it. This is the biggest bust which is estimated at a street value of R350m.”
Macie also said that as part of dealing with crimes of this nature, they are going to audit farms and check what is being produced there.
“If you check here, this is a farm which was not operational and that's the same thing at Standerton, where in April we found a lab with drugs worth R20m. This shows abandoned farms might have been used for illegal things, that's why we aim to have local municipalities working with the police to audit all farms and check what they are dealing with,” said Macie.
Provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said they have deployed more police to deal with drug manufacturing cases.
“We would like to first thank the collaboration between the police and the community on this arrest. We are also pleading with the public to help us arrest the two suspects, one from Nigeria and one from Malawi, who escaped when we came to the premises on Friday. We are also warning those suspects who are on the run that we shall find them and they should report to the nearest police station before we find them,” said Mkhwanazi.
A community member from Daggakraal, a village not far from the farm, told Sowetan that they knew this farm used to produce traditional beer called “Dambas” years back until it was closed, but seeing these people made them suspicious, hence they called the police.
“Seeing people and trucks coming in and out not knowing what they are doing made us suspicious and t there was a bad smell coming out of the place.
“Again, there were a few community members with suspicious characters who were talking to these Mexican people and we knew there was something wrong happening there,” said a community member who did not want to be named.
SowetanLIVE
Police shut down R350m crystal meth lab, arrest five suspects from 'North American' country
Ex-sergeant who helped gang, using cop van to transport drugs, back in court over bribe
More than 200 vapes found at Benoni school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos