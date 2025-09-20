News

Man falls to death at Durban's Umgeni Interchange

By TIMESLIVE - 21 September 2025 - 09:21
A man fell from the N2 bridge in an alleged suicide at the Umgeni Interchange in Durban on Saturday.
A man fell from the N2 bridge in an alleged suicide at the Umgeni Interchange in Durban on Saturday.
Image: KZN VIP

A man fell from the N2 bridge in an alleged suicide at the Umgeni Interchange in Durban on Saturday.

KZN VIP Control Centre received multiple reports via social media regarding the incident at the N2 bridge joining Umgeni Road. 

Eyewitnesses told KZN VIP officers a black TSI VW Polo pulled over near the bridge, a man exited the vehicle and climbed onto the ledge.

Moments later, the individual jumped off despite attempts by witnesses to stop him.

The victim’s identity could not be established as no wallet or identification was found at the scene.

KZN VIP paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Police were later called to the scene and the matter was handed over for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi

A police officer is alleged to have killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself after a hostage situation in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
News
1 week ago

Over 7,400 teens treated for suicide attempts in eight months – stats

More than 7,400 children aged below 18 were treated for suicide attempts in just eight months.
News
7 months ago

Nothing humanitarian about crime, says Mantashe on Stilfontein crisis

Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe has slammed suggestions that people trapped in the Stilfontein mining shaft last year were ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry underway