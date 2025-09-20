Baby abandoned in Durban's Point precinct taken to children's home

A six-month-old baby girl is being cared for at a children's home after a good Samaritan alerted Durban metro police about the infant who was found abandoned in the Point precinct on Thursday.
Metro police said members were approached by a member of the public regarding the baby at the corner of Tyzack and Gillespie Streets while patrolling.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered a six-month-old baby girl lying on boxes with a bag of clothes nearby. The child was immediately taken to hospital, where she was examined and found to be in good health.”
The baby was taken to the William Clark Gardens Children’s Home in Sherwood after intervention from the social development department and the children’s court. She will remain there until a social worker is assigned to investigate.
The North Beach Community Policing Forum and local community commended the Durban Metro Police and all stakeholders involved for the “professionalism, compassion, and swift response shown in safeguarding the child”.
